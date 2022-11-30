The Best Festive Candles To Burn This Christmas

Coming in from the bitter cold and lighting your favourite wick is practically medicinal in the winter months. Which explains why Net-A-Porter usually notices a seasonal 180% spike of scented candle sales during December. ‘Candles are part of our armour against winter,’ explains Tom Daxon, founder and creative director of his eponymous fragrance brand.

The trick to making them last? ‘Burn them for two hours on the first lighting,' says Daxon. This way the wax will melt into a pool all the way to the edge, encouraging an even burn. ‘Also, before each burn, trim the wick to about 5mm to stop the flame from being too strong, preventing that black smoke.’