Shop Hailey Bieber and Kim Kardashian’s Favourite Moisturiser For Less In These Christmas Gift Sets

Partnership Promotion
Augustinus Bader is a brand which, for those that are privy to the ins and outs of the luxury skincare world, requires no introduction.
Best known for its award-winning £215 Rich Cream which took the industry by storm, AB rapidly accumulated an impressive celebrity following since launching, with the likes of Victoria Beckham (who subsequently joined forces with the brand) and Ashley Graham crediting the cream for their flawless Hollywood complexion. The magical ingredient? None other than the TFC8 regeneration factor, which helps stimulate the natural regeneration process, succeeding where many brands fall short: to yield actual, long-term results, as determined by science.
The secret weapon behind Augustinus Bader's (seeming) overnight success is Professor Bader; the globally recognised biomedical scientist and physician, whose expertise in stem cell biology led to the creation of skincare products that actually work. Science-backed, clinically proven products - minus the frills. Just how we like it.
In good company with VB and Ashley Graham is Hailey Bieber, who has also expressed her unbridled love for the brand, revealing via Instagram stories that she's currently on her third bottle of The Rich Cream. And, being the mascot for clear, glowy skin, we'll take that as a good sign. Kim Kardashian is also a notable fan, calling the cream 'actual product heaven', and - as the saying goes - if it's good enough for Kim K, it's good enough for us.
With the festive season fast approaching, we can't quite think of a gift that would fill us with contentment more than AB's royally-blue packaged skincare gems. So if you're looking for presents that'll put a (fine line-free) smile on the face of your loved ones this Christmas, look no further than the indulgent offerings of Augustinus Bader's gifting collection. Priced from just £125, we've rounded up our all-time favourites below. Happy shopping.
SHOP: The Best Augustinus Bader Gift Sets
If you're looking to go all out with the gifting this year, the Supreme Collection includes the best of the best Augustinus Bader products, all powered by the miracle TFC8 regeneration. From the iconic Rich Cream to the soothing lip balm, this is the perfect gift for the skincare junkies in your life.
It doesn't get better than these powerhouse products. Jam-packed with antioxidants and omega-6 fatty acids, these deeply hydrating formulas, one lightweight and one rich, will completely transform your skincare routine.
When it comes to skincare, hydration is key. This hydration set includes the classic Rich Cream as well as The Body Cream to hydrate, firm and combat cellulite as well as stretch marks.
Now that winter is in full force, it's important to protect our skin barrier. The Winter Recovery Kit includes a serum, eye cream, the Rich Cream as well as a deeply soothing lip balm to deliver hydration, resulting in radiant, healthy-looking skin.
If your hair feels dry, brittle or all of the above, you'll be happy to know what Professor Bader's expertise also translates to haircare. The hair recovery trio harnesses the power of TFC8 to combat breakage, encourage follicle growth, as well as total hair revitalisation.
Why stop at the face when you can nourish your whole body with the Body Rejuvenation set? This duo is aimed at hydrating, firming and toning your body, all the while reducing the appearance of cellulite and stretch marks.