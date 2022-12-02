Shop Hailey Bieber and Kim Kardashian’s Favourite Moisturiser For Less In These Christmas Gift Sets

Partnership Promotion

Augustinus Bader is a brand which, for those that are privy to the ins and outs of the luxury skincare world, requires no introduction.

Best known for its award-winning £215 Rich Cream which took the industry by storm, AB rapidly accumulated an impressive celebrity following since launching, with the likes of Victoria Beckham (who subsequently joined forces with the brand) and Ashley Graham crediting the cream for their flawless Hollywood complexion. The magical ingredient? None other than the TFC8 regeneration factor, which helps stimulate the natural regeneration process, succeeding where many brands fall short: to yield actual, long-term results, as determined by science.

The secret weapon behind Augustinus Bader's (seeming) overnight success is Professor Bader; the globally recognised biomedical scientist and physician, whose expertise in stem cell biology led to the creation of skincare products that actually work. Science-backed, clinically proven products - minus the frills. Just how we like it.

In good company with VB and Ashley Graham is Hailey Bieber, who has also expressed her unbridled love for the brand, revealing via Instagram stories that she's currently on her third bottle of The Rich Cream. And, being the mascot for clear, glowy skin, we'll take that as a good sign. Kim Kardashian is also a notable fan, calling the cream 'actual product heaven', and - as the saying goes - if it's good enough for Kim K, it's good enough for us.

With the festive season fast approaching, we can't quite think of a gift that would fill us with contentment more than AB's royally-blue packaged skincare gems. So if you're looking for presents that'll put a (fine line-free) smile on the face of your loved ones this Christmas, look no further than the indulgent offerings of Augustinus Bader's gifting collection. Priced from just £125, we've rounded up our all-time favourites below. Happy shopping.