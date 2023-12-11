This Luxury Skincare Brand Is The Secret To (Literally) Every Celebrity’s Glowing Skin

Paid Promotion

Few skincare brands will achieve legendary status during their time on this earth, but none have quite achieved the reputation and prowess of Augustinus Bader.

With over 30 years of research and development, Professor Augustinus Bader has harnessed the body's ability to heal to create industry-leading products, beginning with a groundbreaking wound gel that helped heal third-degree burns without the aid of surgery or skin grafts. This deep understanding of the body's mechanisms makes the brand's skincare range truly remarkable, and that's only further proven by its devoted following.

The list of celebrities who swear by the brand is impressive, to say the least. Every realm of the A-list has got its hands on it, from models and personalities such as Alexa Chung, Gigi Hadid, Kim K and Ashley Graham, to actresses, including Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Margot Robbie. Victoria Beckham, and Meghan Markle also rely on the brand for their daily skincare routines. Need we say more?

Suitable for all skin types and formulated without irritants, gluten, GMOs, parabens or any nasties, this range has not only ticked all of the boxes, it's rewritten the whole list. With unparalleled results from clinical and user trials, everything about these products makes them worth the premium price tag.

Want to learn more about the products and their benefits? Keep reading for the ultimate rundown ofAugustinus Bader products.

SHOP: The Best Augustinus Bader Products

1. The Rich Cream Augustinus Bader
Description This luxurious moisturiser is famed for reducing the signs of ageing, including the appearance of ...

2. The Cream Augustinus Bader
Description Calm stressed-out skin with The Cream. It stimulates the production of collagen, promotes ...

3. The Serum Augustinus Bader
Description Youthful-looking skin awaits with this tone and texture-improving serum, formulated to boost ...

4. The Eye Patches Augustinus Bader
Description Say goodbye to dark circles, puffiness, fine lines and signs of ageing with these energising, ...

7. The Essence Augustinus Bader
Description Part gentle exfoliant, part toner, part hydrating essence. The Essence is all of your post-cleanse ...