This Luxury Skincare Brand Is The Secret To (Literally) Every Celebrity’s Glowing Skin

From Jennifer Aniston to VB, everyone's talking about it.

by Jade Moscrop |
The Rich Cream
The Rich Cream
2
The Cream
The Cream
3
The Serum
The Serum
4
The Eye Patches
The Eye Patches
5
The Foaming Cleanser
The Foaming Cleanser
6
The Eyebrow and Lash Enhancing Serum
The Eyebrow and Lash Enhancing Serum
7
The Essence
The Essence
8
The Lip Balm
The Lip Balm

Few skincare brands will achieve legendary status during their time on this earth, but none have quite achieved the reputation and prowess of Augustinus Bader.

With over 30 years of research and development, Professor Augustinus Bader has harnessed the body's ability to heal to create industry-leading products, beginning with a groundbreaking wound gel that helped heal third-degree burns without the aid of surgery or skin grafts. This deep understanding of the body's mechanisms makes the brand's skincare range truly remarkable, and that's only further proven by its devoted following.

Augustinua Bader products
©Augustinus Bader

The list of celebrities who swear by the brand is impressive, to say the least. Every realm of the A-list has got its hands on it, from models and personalities such as Alexa Chung, Gigi Hadid, Kim K and Ashley Graham, to actresses, including Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Margot Robbie. Victoria Beckham, and Meghan Markle also rely on the brand for their daily skincare routines. Need we say more?

Suitable for all skin types and formulated without irritants, gluten, GMOs, parabens or any nasties, this range has not only ticked all of the boxes, it's rewritten the whole list. With unparalleled results from clinical and user trials, everything about these products makes them worth the premium price tag.

Want to learn more about the products and their benefits? Keep reading for the ultimate rundown ofAugustinus Bader products.

SHOP: The Best Augustinus Bader Products

1. The Rich Cream

The Rich CreamAugustinus Bader
Price: £71+

augustinusbader.com

Description

This luxurious moisturiser is famed for reducing the signs of ageing, including the appearance of

2. The Cream

The CreamAugustinus Bader
Price: £71+

augustinusbader.com

Description

Calm stressed-out skin with The Cream. It stimulates the production of collagen, promotes

3. The Serum

The SerumAugustinus Bader
Price: £290

augustinusbader.com

Description

Youthful-looking skin awaits with this tone and texture-improving serum, formulated to boost

4. The Eye Patches

The Eye PatchesAugustinus Bader
Price: £97 (6 pack)

augustinusbader.com

Description

Say goodbye to dark circles, puffiness, fine lines and signs of ageing with these energising,

5. The Foaming Cleanser

The Foaming CleanserAugustinus Bader
Price: £54

augustinusbader.com

Description

This purifying daily cleanser gently lifts away impurities, make-up and excess oil while

6. The Eyebrow and Lash Enhancing Serum

The Eyebrow and Lash Enhancing SerumAugustinus Bader
Price: £115

augustinusbader.com

Description

This light, nourishing serum strengthens and revitalises hair follicles while supporting natural

7. The Essence

The EssenceAugustinus Bader
Price: £22+

augustinusbader.com

Description

Part gentle exfoliant, part toner, part hydrating essence. The Essence is all of your post-cleanse

8. The Lip Balm

The Lip BalmAugustinus Bader
Price: £32

augustinusbader.com

Description

Backed by user trials, 100% of testers agree that The Lip Balm replenishes and deeply nourishes

