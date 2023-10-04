Augustinus Bader Just Teamed Up With Timothée Chalamet’s Favourite Designer To Create A Wonder Product

Paid Promotion

When two powerhouses of beauty and fashion come together to release a limited-edition collaboration, it's worth paying attention to. Augustinus Bader, the skincare brand known for its award-winning, innovative products, has teamed up with Haider Ackermann to create a collection of dreams that will delight fashion fanatics and beauty gurus alike.

Haider Ackermann's eponymous label – as well as his guest couture collection for Jean Paul Gaultier earlier this year – has gained him a devoted following which includes the likes of Tilda Swinton and Timothée Chalamet, who even attended the Augustinus Bader launch event with his new flame, Kylie Jenner, during New York Fashion Week.

Cementing the two brands and their commitments to excellence, innovation and creativity, the Haider Ackermann x Augustinus Bader collection features two of Augustinus Bader's most famous products, The Cream and The Rich Cream. Encased in sleek, chrome Nomad vessels designed by Ackermann, these refillable bottles are destined for pride of place on your beauty shelf.

Formulated with Augustinus Bader's proprietary TFC8 technology, The Cream is a lightweight and fast-absorbing moisturiser that's suitable for all skin types and was created to hydrate, nourish, and protect the skin, while also reducing the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and hyperpigmentation.

The Rich Cream is a more luxurious and emollient moisturiser that's perfect for dry or sensitive skin. Delivering deep hydration and nourishment, it also helps to soothe and calm the skin.