At This Unique Virtual Event You’ll Learn The Art Of Layering Scent And Experience The Narciso Rodriguez Collection For Yourself.

by Sam Dring |

We’ve adored the award-winning Narciso Rodriguez For Her fragrance collection for a while now. So, you can imagine our excitement when we heard that this iconic range was about to launch a new scent. Musc Noir Rose launched in February, and it is even more heavenly than we could ever have dreamed.

Femininity, sensuality, strength and vulnerability all come together in the Narciso Rodriguez For Her set of scents.

The stunning Pure Musc EDP is at the heart of the collection, with its signature musk base and lighter notes of cashmere, and white florals. Musc Noir has a deeper tone, blending plum, heliotrope, musk and leather. And now Musc Noir Rose with its rose and tuberose brings a dark and mysterious edge to the collection.

“A fragrance is a primal signature; it immediately reflects what a woman is about and how she sees herself. A woman identifies with her fragrance; it becomes part of her persona and her life.” Narciso Rodriguez

The real beauty of the For Her fragrances is that they can be layered to create a scent that’s not only bold and beautiful but also empowering and personal.

Since the Narciso Rodriguez For Her collection debuted in 2003 its popularity has soared. Its rise from cult favourite to modern classic has been meteoric, with a bottle sold every 15 seconds worldwide.

In the words of Narciso Rodriguez, the For Her collection is “Addictive, sensual and eternally beautiful.” We think you’ll agree, but don’t just take our word for it.

Discover The Scents of Narciso Rodriguez’ - Wednesday 9th November 7pm

Join Grazia Beauty Director Joely Walker as she hosts a unique event that’s going to ignite all your senses.

At this free virtual event, you will discover the For Her fragrances from Narciso Rodriguez and sample them yourself.

Special guest Sonia Constant, Senior Perfumer at Givaudan will also be giving a masterclass in the art of layering scent. You’ll learn how to create a signature scent that is unique to you.

You’ll also hear from beauty influencers, Denis Colak and Nimi Blackwell who will share their insight.

But what makes this free event so unique is that you’ll experience the scents yourself. By pre-registering, you’ll receive a free perfume box with the key scents that will be discussed. You’ll also be able to enjoy 10% off the collection afterward.

To join us register here.