Absolute Collagen’s Valentine’s Offer Is The Perfect Gift From You, To You

Get up to 41% off this February.

by Jade Moscrop |
Published
Deep Lift Day & Night Boosting Duo

Deep Lift Boost & Brighten Trio

Deep Lift Boost & Glow Trio

Deep Lift Fundamentals Kit

Deep Lift Ultimate Collagen Collection

Paid Partnership

Ask any beauty buff about the must-have ingredient in their skincare routine for 2024, and we'd put money on collagen being in their top three. The building block for our bodies, it provides structure, elasticity and strength for our skin, helping it remain firm and supple. But as we know, we naturally produce less collagen as we age, meaning that many of us are reaching for supplements and skincare to bridge the gap and keep us feeling like ourselves.

Collagen creams, serums, masks and supplements have flooded the market in recent years, but none come with the prestige of Absolute Collagen's products. The award-winning brand is an OG in the collagen game, and its products are the pinnacle of quality.

©Absolute Collagen

Female-founded and family-run, Absolute Collagen was created at a kitchen table, and the company prides itself on keeping things simple while offering the UK's most-concentrated collagen supplement available today. Backed by experts, it has expanded its offering into skincare, hair care and more, meaning there are a variety of options to up your collagen intake, in whichever way suits you.

If you're currently looking to refresh your skincare cupboard, now is the perfect time to indulge, as Absolute Collagen is currently offering up to 41% off skincare bundles for Valentine's Day. A little treat for yours truly? Don't mind if we do.

As well as this, you'll receive a free gift worth £35 if you subscribe to its collagen supplement. Shop the discounted bundles below or head to the Absolute Collagen website to learn more.

Deep Lift Day & Night Boosting Duo

The classic collagen duo. Contains day cream with SPF30 and night cream to restore skin overnight.

Deep Lift Boost & Brighten Trio

The essential skin kit, this trio includes a day cream, night cream and eye cream.

Deep Lift Boost & Glow Trio

For a collagen boost, team Absolute Collagen's day cream and night cream with the glow-boosting

Deep Lift Fundamentals Kit

The complete collagen skincare collection. In this kit, you'll find a day cream, night cream, eye

Deep Lift Ultimate Collagen Collection

The ultimate starter kit contains all of the brand's skincare products, plus its award-winning

