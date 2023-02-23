Love Island Approved: This £10 Gel Cleanser Is A Staple In Olivia’s Skincare Routine

As we all know, if you're looking for products or make-up inspo for a big night out, you can tune into Love Island every day at 9pm on ITV2 to take out the guess work. While we've become very used to the Islanders setting make-up trends thanks to never-ending days of full glam, you'll be glad to know they never forgo their skincare routines. That, coupled with all the SPF they need to slather on, means the they have good reason to focus on their skin come nightfall.

Last night, skincare was brought into focus when we caught Olivia attentively applying No7's Cleansing Melting Gel Cleanser, £9.95, to her face. Shots of Jesse and Sanam bent over the same sink closely followed as they removed their make-up too and we can only assume this is the single cleanser that many of the Islanders have taken to.

We get the hype. Especially great for dry skin, the luxe-feeling gel formula morphs into an oil to remove make-up, impurities and daily build-up. Massage it in a little bit further with a dash of water and you'll see it transform into a milk as you then begin to rinse it away. Skin is left supple, smooth and hydrated thanks to a mix of grapeseed oil, vitamin E and B5. All that for under a tenner? We are sold.

Credits: ITV2