10 Of The Best Moisturisers With SPF

It's essential to wear SPF all year round, but with the sun emitting its strongest rays in the summer months, now is the time to start piling up on the sunscreen, and if you speak to any expert they'll advise the same. Why you ask? Firstly, the sun is responsible for premature skin ageing (which I learnt the hard way). And secondly, over exposure to UV rays can increase your risk of cancer.

According to, Dr Mary Sommerlad, 'sunscreen works by reducing the impact of rays from the sun, the higher the SPF the more protection you have from burning; the higher the UVA the more protection you have from premature ageing and pigmentation issues.'

To put it plainly, if you want to maintain youthful and radiant skin, SPF is your best friend in bottle form. And don't worry if you've always struggled with the thick, tacky and chalky finish of traditional sunscreens, the new-gen formulas are anything but that and offer everything from sprays to serums and milks which cater to all skin types and all skin tones.

To streamline your skincare, we have curated a list of the ten best moisturisers with SPF, that will not only help you to skip a step in your morning routine but will also hydrate your skin while shielding it from the sun's damaging effects. Read on to discover these multitasking heroes that offer both hydration and sun protection.

Shop: 10 Best Moisturisers With SPF

3. CeraVe AM Facial Moisturising Lotion SPF 50 Price: £ 13.20 www.lookfantastic.com Buy now Description Delivering hydration alongside UV protection, this cream is a crowd pleaser that seeks to simplify ... read more

5. Kiehl's Ultra Face Cream SPF 30 Price: £ 32 www.lookfantastic.com Buy now Description Suitable for all skin types, this cult favourite moisturiser boasts broad-spectrum defence against ... read more