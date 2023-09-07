10 Of The Best Moisturisers With SPF

It's essential to wear SPF all year round, but with the sun emitting its strongest rays in the summer months, now is the time to start piling up on the sunscreen, and if you speak to any expert they'll advise the same. Why you ask? Firstly, the sun is responsible for premature skin ageing (which I learnt the hard way). And secondly, over exposure to UV rays can increase your risk of cancer.
According to, Dr Mary Sommerlad, 'sunscreen works by reducing the impact of rays from the sun, the higher the SPF the more protection you have from burning; the higher the UVA the more protection you have from premature ageing and pigmentation issues.'
To put it plainly, if you want to maintain youthful and radiant skin, SPF is your best friend in bottle form. And don't worry if you've always struggled with the thick, tacky and chalky finish of traditional sunscreens, the new-gen formulas are anything but that and offer everything from sprays to serums and milks which cater to all skin types and all skin tones.
To streamline your skincare, we have curated a list of the ten best moisturisers with SPF, that will not only help you to skip a step in your morning routine but will also hydrate your skin while shielding it from the sun's damaging effects. Read on to discover these multitasking heroes that offer both hydration and sun protection.
Shop: 10 Best Moisturisers With SPF
Description
Grazia tried and tested! The perfect canvas for your make-up application. Packed with niacinamide
Description
If you have dry skin throw this one into the shopping cart. It contains ingredients like
Description
Delivering hydration alongside UV protection, this cream is a crowd pleaser that seeks to simplify
Description
A 2-in-1 featherlight sunscreen and primer. Apply this holy grail on before your foundation
Description
Suitable for all skin types, this cult favourite moisturiser boasts broad-spectrum defence against
Description
Filled with organic wild rosehip seed oil, shea butter, and baobab oil, this delightful cream will
Description
This high-protective yet lightweight formula, containing antioxidant-rich spruce extract and
Description
A whipped moisturiser that smoothes and brightens your skin while protecting it against UV damage.
Description
Defy digital aging and shield your skin from blue light and environmental stressors with this
Description
After a plump, nourished complexion? e.l.f's offering contains hyaluronic acid and peptides to