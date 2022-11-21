Here Are The 12 Best Luxury Spas In The UK

by Grazia |

Choosing the right spa can be irksome. There’s nothing worse than looking forward to a serene and luxurious pamper and preen, only to arrive to find a sweaty old gym, packed Jacuzzi and a lowly treatment room stuck behind a curtain. Beware: there are lots of spa-lartans out there; common sports clubs in a spa-guise. The good news is state-of-the-art luxe spas are now abundant in the UK - you just have to know where to find them. Here are our favourites to ensure a perfect pampering experience...

Cloud Twelve, Notting Hill

Hidden on a cobbled street away from the bustling streets of Notting Hill, Cloud Twelve is the ultimate oasis for escapism in London. Known for their wellness-focused lifestyle club, the new luxury spa on the second floor of this modern building is open to all. Ascending the stairs into Cloud Twelve's beautiful spa reception, you can already feel a sense of calm before any treatments even begin. Their brasserie - which is 100% vegan - features a creative menu of locally sourced, seasonal produce with an emphasis on sustainability, quality and service. Recently taken over by the UK’s largest vegan restaurant Erpingham House, I can personally recommend the chickpea taco (and Prosecco of course) - a delectable lunch before an afternoon of spiritual healing and relaxation.

©Cloud Twelve

I tried out the Treat Yourself Spa Day Package (available from £260) - which you can find the details of here - and found myself forgetting London even existed. Founded by professional naturopath Jenya Di Pierro, everything about Cloud Twelve's spa was created to emulate the perfect holiday escape. Walking through the romantically-lit hallway, you feel it even as you enter the luxurious changing rooms.

It's the relaxation area you feel most at peace though, featuring a steam room, sauna and Himalayan salt room - where salt particles are released into the atmosphere to cleanse the lungs, absorbing irritants allergens and toxins from the respiratory system. Then comes the treatments, where I'll admit I received full-body relaxation to the point of falling asleep.

©Cloud Twelve

A full body massage like no other, the treatment began with a foot scrub, followed by a sound healing. Laying on Cloud Twelve's new crystal massage bed, the sand moulds to your body and heats throughout the treatment (Can you blame me for nodding off?). Then, 60 minutes of pure bliss. As someone who regularly treats myself to a massage, I can safely say this was the best I've had - those stubborn shoulder knots of mine were gone within minutes.

Now, facials make me nervous. I have hormonal acne that can often look irritated by any slight inflammation. Under the watchful eye of Cloud Twelves expert staff? Those fears dissipated immediately. After the relaxing treatment - that included a much needed head massage - my skin looked rejuvenated, even and felt soft as ever.

©Cloud Twelve

Ultimately, I finished my spa day at Cloud Twelve wishing I could return every month for a 'fakeaway' of sorts - except by my definition, thats a fake getaway. Just a few short hours and every work worry, social stress and slight sign of London-living had left my mind and body. If you ever deserved a treat like this for Valentines Day, it's now.

Of course, I'm single and treated myself to a singles spa day - as we all should! - but if you'd prefer to attend with a loved one Cloud Twelve also offer a Valentine's Couple Spa Day Package (available from £515), which you can find details of here.

Whether you're celebrating with your person or by yourself, you need to head down to Cloud Twelve this month!

Top Treatments: Full-body massage and The Katie Brindle facial

Spa products: Comfort Zone, Gaia and Hayo'u

Carden Park, Chester

Stepping onto the grounds of Carden Park feels like you have been transported to another world. I felt like I was on holiday - without the stress of baggage and departures. Walking up the winding staircase to Elements for a light lunch and morning refreshments, overlooking the grounds instantly put me at ease. I then maneuvered to the spa which was breathtaking. The rarity of sunshine on a crisp November day certainly helped. From the sprawling 1,000 acres of countryside, outdoor hot tubs, Finnish sauna and Aroma steam rooms means there is something for everyone. The freedom of both outdoor and indoor facilities created a unique interactive experience. The Spa Garden and Thermal Experiences are truly one of a kind.

My spa day came to a close with an unforgettable treatment. I selected the Shimmering Body Ritual. The ritual opens with a nourishing scrub to exfoliate and feed the skin using a powerhouse of nutrients. After bringing new life to the skin and senses, the ritual ends with a back massage that focuses on releasing underlying stress in tight muscles. After the treatment I was free to unwind in a relaxation room. Any stress I walked in with on that day was left at the door. I walked out of Carden Park Spa feeling like a brand new woman.

However, just because the spa day came to an end - my magical experience with Carden Park was not over. For dinner, I was whisked a stones-throw away to gourmet restaurant, The Vines. The Vines is a truly elegant dining experience, headed by Executive Chef, Graham Tinsley MBE. I indulged in three spectacular courses with standout dishes; Quail Raviolo and Chateaubriand.

Top Treatments: Shimmering Body Ritual and

Spa products: Elemental Herbology and ESPA

Lucknam Park, Bath

The Lucknam Spa is set in a pretty, walled rose garden at the back of the Manor House. Its piece de resistance is an impressive indoor and outdoor saltwater hydro-pool with a hypnotic flickering fire-feature wall! Other facilities include thermal cabins, an aroma steam room a modern gym, nine treatment rooms and an outdoor Jacuzzi.

Top Treatments: Made-to-Measure Massage and Pro Lifting Facial.

Spa Products: Carita and Anne Semonin.

Bovey Castle, Dartmoor

The Sundari Spa at Bovey is housed in a beautiful Orangery. A glass surround swimming pool overlooks the magnificent views and rolling hills of Dartmoor National Park. Facilities include steam and sauna rooms, a Jacuzzi and seven treatment rooms.

Top Treatments: The Sunduri Healing Facial and Reflexology.

Spa Products: Sundari.

The Scarlet, Cornwall

The Scarlet is a stunning state-of-the-art eco-spa has a clifftop outdoor pool and hot tubs with panoramic views across the ocean. Facilities include indoor and outdoor pools, a serene tented treatment zone, a meditation room, Hammam and a Rhassoul for mineral mud treatments!

Top Treatments: Ayurvedic Therapy Massage and The Journey (a three hour super-treatment, including a bathing ritual, body scrub and massage).

Spa Products: Tri Dosha, Voya and The Scarlet Range.

The Scotsman, Edinburgh

Located in the city centre on the North Bridge between the new and old town, and housed in a beautiful old newspaper building, The Scotsman is renowned one the the most luxurious boutique hotels in Scotland. The uber-cool Scotsman Spa is situated just around the corner from the main hotel, facilities include a stunning stainless steel swimming pool, hydro-pool, steam room, seven treatment rooms and a relaxation area.

Top Treatments: An Oxygen Blast, A purifying oxygenating facial to protect against pollution and harmful free radicals. Marine Prelude, a detoxifying mud and marine body scrub and wrap to invigorate and improve circulation.

Spa products: Thalgo

Ockenden Manor Hotel & Spa, West Sussex

Set in an impressive wood and glass eco-building with woodland inspired interiors that bring the outside in is Ockenden Manor Hotel & Spa. Facilities include a spring water indoor and outdoor swim-through pool, rain showers, an outdoor hot-tub, manicure suite and yoga studio.

Top Treatments: Ila Chakra Wellbeing, a lymphatic drainage massage and Isopod Floatation.

Spa Products: Elemental Herbology.

Calcot Manor, Gloucestershire

Surrounded by lavender, rosemary bushes and the sprawling Cotswolds countryside, The Calcot Spa circles a bubbling outdoor hydro-pool and real fire for cosy winter spa-ing. Facilities include an indoor and outdoor pools, sauna and steam rooms, a manicure suite and indoor and outdoor relaxation areas.

Top Treatments: The Aromatherapy Associates Rose Indulgence Facial and Volcanic Hot Stone Massage.

Spa Products: Aromatherapy Associates and The Calcot Spa Brand.

Lime Wood, New Forest, Hampshire

Favourited by the rock royalty, and it’s easy to see why. Set on the edge of the New Forest the scenery at Lime Wood is simply breathtaking. The Herb House Spa is inspired by its forest surroundings. Facilities include an indoor and outdoor hydrotherapy pools. A swimming pool, aroma-steam room, mud treatment room and large sauna with woodland views.

Top Treatments: Forest Escape, an Ayuverdic herbal massage and Tri-Dosha Holistic Glow.

Spa Products: Bamford, Voya, Tri-Dosha and Aromatherapy Associates.

The Lowry, Manchester

An urban-chic, buzzing city spa overlooking the river Irwell. At The Lowry, the aroma of scented candles hits you as soon as you walk through the door, creating an air of calm to banish away the stress of the bussling city life outside. Facilities includetwo sauna rooms, a manicure suite, six candlelit treatment rooms, and two relaxation rooms with snugly beanbags.

Top Treatments: Elemis Skin Specific Facial and Lowry Signature Total Body Care.

Spa Products: Elemis, Ren.

Armathwaite Hall, Cumbria

A contemporary state-of-the-arte spa set in a 400 acre deer park overlooking the breathtaking Bassenthwaite Lake. At Armathwaite Hall, facilities include an outdoor hot-tub, thermal suite, hydrotherapy pool, wallow pool, aroma steam room, sauna, a manicure suite and ten treatment rooms.

Top Treatments: Thermae Ritual an all over body and facial hydrating therapy. Tranquil Lakes Signature Ritual, a whirlpool bath session followed by a full body and scalp massage.

Spa Products: Comfort Zone, Just Be.

The Grove, Hertfordshire

Known as ‘London’s Country Estate” and a favourite with The England football team, the Sequoia Spa is set in a tranquil walled garden within the estate. Facilities include a dimly-lit black mosaic swimming pool, a Jacuzzi, steam and sauna rooms and a saline vitality jet pool. Twelve Asian-inspired treatment rooms and indoor and outdoor relaxation rooms.

Top Treatments: Rose Ritual, a rejuvenating rosehip scrub followed by a warm rose and geranium oil massage. Cellular Renewal Enzyme Facial.