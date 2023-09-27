This TikToker Has Found The Perfect Pinky Nude Polish For Brown Girls And It’s Just £8.99

My friends like to call me extra for taking my own set of polishes with me whenever I get my nails done, but I call it being extra cautious. My mani of choice is almost always a barely-there pinky nude and historically speaking the selection on offer at the salon has never quite satisfied my signature look. Some are too pink whileothers wash my hands out. It means I've come to rely on a specific selection of polishes from Inglot's O2M Breathable Nail Enamel range for years, which have long complimented my medium skin tone. But a new TikTok promises to have found the best nude polish for brown girls and it's got me thinking about retiring my trusty kit.

Chiara, or Aunty Chiara as she likes to be called, recently took to TikTok to reveal her latest discovery: 'The perfect pinky nude nail colour for brown girls'. In the video Chiara explains she has been on the hunt for the perfect hue to compliment her skin tone, saying, 'I bought all the pinky nudes that I could find and sometimes they're just too nude, they're too ashy, they're too white, but I found the perfect pink and it's by Essie.'

The product in question is Essie's Nail Polish in 11 Not Just a Pretty Face, £8.99, and, by the sounds of Chiara's description, it seems like the kind of shade that will likely revolutionise your at-home mani kit. 'It doesn't look like there's anything on your nails and I love that because I'm a low maintenance girlie and I'm doing this at home. It's so easy and so beautiful, and I love an Essie nail polish, I'm obsessed!'

For those who prefer a deeper pink, Chiara also suggests Essie's 23 Eternal Optimist, £8.99 That said, Chiara's original recommendation has already received rave reviews from those in the comment section, with many thanking her for her 'brown girl approved' service.

The comment section make a good point. When it comes to nudes, not all are created equal and based on our undertone and overtone each of us will require a different type of nude to complement our natural skin tone. As a rule of thumb (no pun intended), look first to your nail bed as a guide, they can be pink, white or similar to your skin tone. If your chosen nude polish matches your nail bed, it will likely match your skin tone, too. For a more complex approach to shade matching look to the underside of your wrist: if your veins are predominantly blue you have cool undertones, if they are mostly green you have warm undertones, and if they are difficult to decipher you'll typically be neutral.

Ergo, medium skin tones with a warm undertone will appreciate pink creamy beiges, while rich shades of rosy pink and deep mauve will look flattering on deeper skin tones. If you're struggling to find the right nude polish, this brown girl-approved hue may just become your new obsession.