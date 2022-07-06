Adele’s Manicurist On How To Recreate Her Iconic French Tips

by Laura Capon |

If you were lucky enough to get tickets to see Adele in Hyde Park last weekend, we know you were treated to one hell of a show.

Like a therapy session for the heartbroken, there really is no better medicine than sobbing your heart out to Go Easy On Me.

For those of us who weren't so lucky to get tickets, we at least got to admire Adele's glam from afar.

With her '60s inspired updo by hairstylist Sami Knight and perfectly contoured cheeks by make-up artist Anthony Nguyen, Adele looked like the superstar she so rightly is.

The other thing that Adele nailed as well as her high notes? The perfect French manicure, thanks to manicurist Michelle Humphrey.

Her long nails were filed into a delicate oval shape with pristine white tips and sheer nude base. Thankfully Michelle gave us the exclusive on exactly how she created the manicure of the moment, including her shades of choice.

"The key to the perfect French manicure is symmetry," says Michelle, who has a celebrity client list that includes Due Lipa, Naomi Campbell and Jodie Comer.

"Try to keep as much balance as possible when painting the tip. I.e, keep the thickness of the line equal on both sides, and try to make sure the depth on each side wall is approximately the same."

For Adele, Michelle adapted her manicure slightly by giving her a "deep smile line". This is also a really good trick if you want to elongate the appearance of your nails.

As far as her French colours of choice, Michelle's favourites are both by Essie. "I’m a huge fan of 2 coats of Essie Sugar Daddy as a base and Essie Blanc as the tip."

Oh, and if you want to attempt to recreate Adele's mani at home, Michelle recommends investing in a nail clean up brush to tidy your edges.

While Michelle opted for the classic French on Adele, her Instagram is full of inspiration for alternatives on the iconic look. We're particularly loving the chrome versions she's been doing recently and you might just want to add this green version to your Pinterest board immediately.

Shop Michelle's Favourite French Manicure Shade: