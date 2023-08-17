MAC Make-Up Artists Are Telling Customers To Snap Up This Lip Combo After It Went Viral On TikTok

If you haven't hit on your signature lipstick or lip liner yet, read on. TikTok claims to have unearthed the best ever MAC Cosmetics lipstick and lip liner combination and the duo in question are currently flying off the shelves. This viral lip combo is in high demand.

MAC's influence in the make-up arena is undeniable. The pro-approved brand has championed inclusivity since its inception and has boasted iconic celebrity collaborations aplenty, but its knack for pairing lip liners and lipsticks together is a whole other phenomenon. Case in point, the term #maclipcombo has received 47.2M views on TikTok and counting, with swarms of content creators and pro make-up artists alike sharing the best MAC lip combos to date. MAC has even launched Lip Duo Kits that are all available in the its bestselling shades like Velvet Teddy, £31.90.

The latest combination to hit the big time is MAC's Lip Liner in Chestnut, £17 and Powder Kiss Lipstick in Teddy 2.0, £24, and has been so sought after make-up artists working at MAC counters have taken to TikTok to warn viewers to 'run, don't walk' to get hold of the combo ASAP. TikToker and MAC artist @csrsntos says, 'The amount of people that have bought this lip combo today is crazy. I literally had like three people come in today, show me a TikTok and they were exactly these products so they're about to sell out soon.'

TikToker @siyanjanae recently caved in to the trend and put the hype to the test. 'Everybody has seen that TikTok of the perfect brown lip combo, I had to get it,' she says. And her reaction speaks for itself: 'It's giving "my lips but better!",' she writes and adds it's 'the perfect nude'.

Another MAC Artist @chellineees, who frequently takes to the app from her store counter to bring followers endless content spanning combos and new launch try-ons, first spoke about the lip combination earlier this year, showcasing her own iteration with the addition of a glossy finish. On hearing that her '#browngirlfriendly' lip combo had gone viral, she said, 'This is one of those lip combos that will probably span a million years, so the fact that people have worn it 20 years ago and 20 years later... yeah.'

Shop: MAC Cosmetics' Viral Lip Combo