Vampire Skin Is Going Viral On TikTok And It’s The Easiest Halloween Look Yet

2022 has given us plenty of Halloween inspiration already, with the release of Hocus Pocus 2, Netflix's Wednesday Addams and a first look at Halle Bailey as The Little Mermaid, all of which have so far set make-up tutorials across all social platforms alight. One trend Halloween make-up trend going viral on TikTok right now though, is hooked on a movie that hit screens way back in 2008 - it predates TikTok itself.
If you're in the market for a touch of Twilight glam this Halloween - we're talking the sort of glistening vampire skin worthy of the one and only Edward Cullen - this is your bag. As expensive as this look looks, it's cost effective and as fuss-free as Halloween looks come - it will take you mere minutes to apply.
Watch: TikTok's Viral Vampire Skin And How To Apply The Look At Home
It looks to be make-up artist, content creator and TikTok sensation August who first triggered the trend and if we're following the same guidelines laid out in the video that started it all, the steps are as follows: Start by adding a few pumps of your favourite dewy foundation to the back of your hand, the Nars Light Reflecting Foundation, £34, seems to be a TikTok favourite. Next, add some glitter gel, or a peppering of finely milled glitter powder - you do you when it comes to shade selection, but warm tones, silver or gold will give you that Twilight-esque glow - and mix the two together well.
August uses Made By Mitchell's Blursh Lights Liquid Highlighter in Drip Drip, £16 and By Beauty Bay's Liquid Crystal Eyeshadow in Topaz, £4.55 as a glittery base. Afterwards August layers on some pressed glitter pigment. August opts for Urban Decay's 24/7 Eyeshadow Mono Moondust in Space Cowboy, £18, and Nabla's Miami Lights Glitter Palette, £25, and gently presses this over cheekbones, tip of the nose, cupids bow and temples. The iridescent, multi-dimensional reflective glitter gives Edward Cullen a run for his money.
Many on TikTok have taken note and are following August's lead. O#Vampireskin currently has over 1.8 million views on the platform and users. Some creators have taken the look a step further by adding a cream glitter to their mixture too.
Shop: Your Vampire Skin Essentials
Mix a dollop of this with your foundation to complete step one of the vampire skin look. The glitter packed in this liquid highlighter is very finely milled, which makes it very easy to mix up with your chosen base.
Use this iridescent glitter to warm up your vampire skin look. The liquid formula makes this easy to blend with your foundation.
You'll need a sturdy and reliable pressed glitter to amp up your vampire skin look. This eyeshadow boasts a long-lasting, shimmery finish and should be applied to the highest points of your face.
This creamy powder eyeshadow is made with biodegradable glitter and its pearlescent finish adds lustre to your look. Apply it to your cupids bow, tip of the nose and under your brow bone.