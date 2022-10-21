Vampire Skin Is Going Viral On TikTok And It’s The Easiest Halloween Look Yet

2022 has given us plenty of Halloween inspiration already, with the release of Hocus Pocus 2, Netflix's Wednesday Addams and a first look at Halle Bailey as The Little Mermaid, all of which have so far set make-up tutorials across all social platforms alight. One trend Halloween make-up trend going viral on TikTok right now though, is hooked on a movie that hit screens way back in 2008 - it predates TikTok itself.

If you're in the market for a touch of Twilight glam this Halloween - we're talking the sort of glistening vampire skin worthy of the one and only Edward Cullen - this is your bag. As expensive as this look looks, it's cost effective and as fuss-free as Halloween looks come - it will take you mere minutes to apply.

Watch: TikTok's Viral Vampire Skin And How To Apply The Look At Home

It looks to be make-up artist, content creator and TikTok sensation August who first triggered the trend and if we're following the same guidelines laid out in the video that started it all, the steps are as follows: Start by adding a few pumps of your favourite dewy foundation to the back of your hand, the Nars Light Reflecting Foundation, £34, seems to be a TikTok favourite. Next, add some glitter gel, or a peppering of finely milled glitter powder - you do you when it comes to shade selection, but warm tones, silver or gold will give you that Twilight-esque glow - and mix the two together well.

Many on TikTok have taken note and are following August's lead. O#Vampireskin currently has over 1.8 million views on the platform and users. Some creators have taken the look a step further by adding a cream glitter to their mixture too.

Shop: Your Vampire Skin Essentials