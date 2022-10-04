This Scent From Molton Brown Will Take You To The Sunsets And Sand Dunes Of The Arabian Desert

by Sam Dring |

Molton Brown are pioneers in the world of luxury fragrance. With an already expansive portfolio of exquisite scents, these British fragrance makers never fail to capture something magical and quite literally bottle it. We’ve been big fans for a while. And we’re in very good company. Awarded with a highly sought-after Royal Warrant from Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Molton Brown are renowned for their luxury bath, body and fragrance products.

So, when Molton Brown launched The Rose Dunes Collection in August we were intrigued. Would this be another icon in the making? It seems so.

The scent of this collection is described as an opulent ode to the mysterious beauty of the Arabian desert, a scented symbol of the mystic ‘desert rose’. A beautiful description indeed, and we think a worthy one. It is simply gorgeous.

Created by Senior Perfumer Philippe Paparella-Paris, the ambery-rose scent of Rose Dunes is the first of its kind for Molton Brown. So, come and explore the new collection with us…

Rose Dunes is a scent that transports you to the Arabian Desert but with a universal appeal that reaches far beyond the Middle East. Think shimmering sunsets, dusty pink dunes, mirages, and mystery. The scent evokes all this.

With the Eau de Toilette there's notes of rich cassis softened by spicy saffron and floral velvety rose, and the fragrance’s earthy mossy base is deepened by pulses of resinous amber and patchouli sustainability sourced from Sulawesi, Indonesia which improves not only the livelihood of the farmers but the soil it’s grown in. The Rose Dunes collection uses 100% vegan formulas and we think the fragrances are sophisticated and opulent, yet versatile enough to wear during the day.

The Eau de Parfum opens with fresh Madagascan green pepper and ginger, enwrapped by a blooming bouquet at the heart, that opulent oudh accord awaits in the leathery, woody musky base, while a signature note of patchouli brings dark sophistication to the beautiful trail. We say it is simply divine.

Gallery 1 of 4 Eau de Parfum, £120 for 100ml.

Top notes of saffron, green pepper, cassis, ginger, violet leaf, and bergamot.

A heart of rose, geranium, lily of the valley, magnolia, and raspberry.

A base of oudh accord, leather, sandalwood, musk, and vetiver.

Olfactive signature of the scent: Dark patchouli Sulawesi 2 of 4 Eau de Toilette, £85 for 100ml.

Top notes of cassis, saffron, violet leaf, and pepper.

A heart of rose, cinnamon, and geranium.

A base of Sulawesi patchouli, moss, and amber. 3 of 4 Bath & Shower Gel, £27 for 300ml

You can create your very own desert oasis and indulge in a luxurious bath time with Rose Dunes Bath & Shower Gel. This shimmering, pearlescent body wash is layered with tart cassis, warm rose, and earthy Sulawesi patchouli. Opulently floral with an amber base, it’s created with exceptional fragrance concentrations for a sumptuous bathing experience 4 of 4 Body Lotion, £31 for 300ml.

You can introduce the Rose Dunes collection to your skincare ritual too with this hydrating body lotion. With just the right balance of light moisturisation infused with a rich, ambery-rose scent, this lotion will lift your senses. We suggest pairing this with the Bath & Shower Gel and then completing the scented ritual with a spritz of the Eau de Parfum or Eau de Toilette for a long-lasting experience.

Discover the Rose Dunes collection in-store and online at moltonbrown.co.uk