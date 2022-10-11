This Brilliant Brush Set Is Just £10 in the Amazon Prime Day

If you're anything like me chances are that any mention of 'make-up' brings images of skin-perfecting foundations, creamy peach blushers and high-shine glosses to the fore. Brushes, for some reason, tend to fall by the wayside, but these tools are an essential part of our beauty arsenals, bearing the ability to seamlessly work any type of product into our complexions.

So, on days like this, where you have a chance to pad out your kit with all the necessary essentials, heed our advice and turn your attention to make-up brushes. If it's a total rehaul you need, I recommend starting with Real Techniques' all-encompassing Everyday Essentials Makeup Brush Complete Face Set, which covers all the basics and is on sale now for just £9.60 in the Amazon Prime Day sale (that's a whopping 54% off it's usual retail price).

Featuring a blush brush, miracle complexion sponge, deluxe crease brush, as well as setting and expert face brushes, this set will see you through all the steps of make-up application.

You can rely on the UK's No1 selling brush brand for all your make-up appliance needs - as well as make-up brushes, there are Cleansing Palettes and make-up removing pads up for grabs. Founded by Samantha Chapman and Nicola Haste (also known as Pixiwoo) are the British powerhouses behind Real Techniques, which uses 'UltraPlush' synthetic and custom cut bristles that are long lasting, easy to clean.

Brush Sets To Buy 2 of 5 Slide 2 of 6 Real Techniques Everyday Essentials Makeup Brush Complete Face Set This five-piece set is all you need to create the perfect look each day, comprising of a blush brush, miracle complexion sponge, deluxe crease brush, as well as setting and expert face brushes, it will see you through all the steps of make-up application. View offer

EcoTools Limited Edition Ready, Set, Glow Kit A clear winner in the category of affordable brushes. This six-piece set and care kit is especially catered to those looking for a perfect glow everyday. View offer

Makeup Obsession London Marble Contour & Light In a similar fashion to the iconic Artis Brushes, this set features fine synthetic bristles and is designed with a tilted tip and easy grip for max precision. It provides a seamless and covetable finish, too. View offer

ENERGY Perfecting Face Makeup Foundation & Blush Brush Equipped with a central concave for you to drop in your liquid product, this brush is rather ingenius and offers smooth application. View offer

HEYMKGO 15pcs Makeup Brush Set A whopping 15 brushes are included in this beautiful and affordable set which boasts premium synthetic bristles. View offer

Previous Next