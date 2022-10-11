This Brilliant Brush Set Is Just £10 in the Amazon Prime Day

If you're anything like me chances are that any mention of 'make-up' brings images of skin-perfecting foundations, creamy peach blushers and high-shine glosses to the fore. Brushes, for some reason, tend to fall by the wayside, but these tools are an essential part of our beauty arsenals, bearing the ability to seamlessly work any type of product into our complexions.
So, on days like this, where you have a chance to pad out your kit with all the necessary essentials, heed our advice and turn your attention to make-up brushes. If it's a total rehaul you need, I recommend starting with Real Techniques' all-encompassing Everyday Essentials Makeup Brush Complete Face Set, which covers all the basics and is on sale now for just £9.60 in the Amazon Prime Day sale (that's a whopping 54% off it's usual retail price).
Featuring a blush brush, miracle complexion sponge, deluxe crease brush, as well as setting and expert face brushes, this set will see you through all the steps of make-up application.
You can rely on the UK's No1 selling brush brand for all your make-up appliance needs - as well as make-up brushes, there are Cleansing Palettes and make-up removing pads up for grabs. Founded by Samantha Chapman and Nicola Haste (also known as Pixiwoo) are the British powerhouses behind Real Techniques, which uses 'UltraPlush' synthetic and custom cut bristles that are long lasting, easy to clean.
Real Techniques Everyday Essentials Makeup Brush Complete Face Set
