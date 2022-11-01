10 Bizarrely Useful Beauty Lessons We Learned From Girl Bands Over The Years

Before the likes of Instagram and TikTok launched we sought out beauty guidance from films, TV series and girl bands. The latter spawned some of the best trends to date, and we're still trying some of them out today. Think back to Baby Spice's neon blue eyeshadow or Sugababe Mutya's iconic love affair with gloss. These are style notes that are just as relevant and trend-setting today as they were way back when.
With The Spice Girls releasing a new version of their iconic Spice Up Your Life music video in celebration of the 25th anniversary of their second album, 90s style and beauty trends have never been more of a focus. The reimagined three-minute clip, which pulls together unseen footage from the original video shoot, is the nostalgic throwback never knew we needed.
Taking their lead from The Spice Girls, Destiny's Child, All Saints, Bewitched and and everyone in between, here are the 10 best beauty lessons we have learned from girl bands over the years:
All The Bizarrely Useful Beauty Lessons We Learned From Girl Bands Over The Years
Girl Band Beauty Lessons - Grazia 2022
Baby Spice sported Euphoria-level make-up before it was ever a thing and Sporty followed suit. Sparkly blues were commonplace and promoted the idea that make-up was a thing to be enjoyed and played with, and paired against Posh and Mel B's more wearable looks, there were always plenty of moods to choose from.
Glowing skin is consistently coveted, and Destiny's Child were renowned for their prowess in the radiance arena. Dewy, lit-from-within glows were matched seamlessly with light reflecting make-up, which seemed to be applied in the usual high point areas (centre of the forehead, apples of the cheeks etc.) to create this enviable overall radiance.
Hello XXL hair. When everyone else was chopping and cropping, Mis-Teeq wore their lengths long. For Alesha Dixon, Su-Elise Nash and Sabrina Washington, there were no limits. Now, everyone from Kim K to Margot Robbie and Kate Middleton seem to be in favour of a few more inches.
The Sugababes knew their way around a smoky eyeshadow look, and many of their fans took note. They diffused a deep shade across their lash lines, and blended upwards into a less intense shade. Whether applied with high-impact earthy tones, or your classic soft greys, the Sugababes showed us how it was done.
Next-level volume is a trend that never wanes in the hair ether. Beyonce, Kelly and Michelle showed us the the style had many iterations, too. Whether voluminous and coily à la Kelly, loose and waved like Michelle or a full-on blowout like Beyonce - volume was there to be enjoyed and celebrated in every iteration.
Believe it or not, grunge is in. Claudia Winklemen is a self-professed lover of a messy look and is known to prefer a slept-in, smudgey eye, it's her signature make-up style after all. The Pussycat Dolls were laying bold black liner in the early 2000s and the look has since hit the mainstream yet again thanks to the likes of Julia Harvey, Kourtney Kardashian and Fashion Week.
Posh had a way with sleek minimalism. Everything from her simple black dresses to the blunt bobs and glosses that she became synonymous with and screamed 'It Girl', those minimalist silhouettes are being revived once more by the likes of Hailey Bieber and Dua Lipa.
We might think that Gen Z got is lining and glossing our lips on repeat, but Destiny's Child did it first.
Glossy skin is all the rage thanks to trends like 'Clean-Girl Beauty' which champions slicked back hair, glowing yet sculpted skin and glossy lips. Before TikTokers made it a thing B*Witched rocked up to red carpets wearing the look and highlighter took centre stage. Please take a look at the glow(s).
The popularisation of The Rachel haircut is something that crops up time and time again. It began in the 90s with Jennifer Anniston's iconic layered Rachel Green look in Friends and spread through time and space like wildfire. All Saints flew The Rachel cut flag too, proving just how wearable it is, with the right cut and a few sun-kissed highlights.