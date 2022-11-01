10 Bizarrely Useful Beauty Lessons We Learned From Girl Bands Over The Years

Before the likes of Instagram and TikTok launched we sought out beauty guidance from films, TV series and girl bands. The latter spawned some of the best trends to date, and we're still trying some of them out today. Think back to Baby Spice's neon blue eyeshadow or Sugababe Mutya's iconic love affair with gloss. These are style notes that are just as relevant and trend-setting today as they were way back when.

With The Spice Girls releasing a new version of their iconic Spice Up Your Life music video in celebration of the 25th anniversary of their second album, 90s style and beauty trends have never been more of a focus. The reimagined three-minute clip, which pulls together unseen footage from the original video shoot, is the nostalgic throwback never knew we needed.

Taking their lead from The Spice Girls, Destiny's Child, All Saints, Bewitched and and everyone in between, here are the 10 best beauty lessons we have learned from girl bands over the years:

