How To Wear Soft Goth Make-Up

Think Wednesday Addams does quiet luxury

Goth
by Cassie Steer |
Photographs: Tom O’neill, Beauty Direction And Words: Cassie Steer, Make-Up: Jesse Walker Using Guerlain, And Style Direction: Jessica Evans

Move along, saccharine #coquette and #Barbiecore beauty trends that have dominated social media – a new chicly sombre aesthetic is hot now (think Wednesday Addams does quiet luxury). ‘Soft goth brings elements of an edgy subculture to your look, without feeling like fancy dress,’ says Jesse Walker, make-up artist for Guerlain and the pro behind these looks. ‘It’s about working with tones that are naturally in the skin, playing with product placement and adding offbeat accents.'

Baroque ’N’ Roll

Dress, £3240, and cardigan, £1580, both Etro

Channel film noir chic with a rich, burgundy lip and diffused sepia eye. ‘Play with bitten, slightly bruised tones that take you into autumn,’ says Walker. ‘For an effortless feel, apply straight from the bullet and gently pat the edges to soften.'

Uptown Punk

Jumper, £775, and skirt, £2150, both Zimmermann, earrings £690 Versace

Glossing up a statement dark lip takes you from grungy to glam in one sweep. ‘Wearing a coloured gloss or lip oil on top of a black lipstick softens things up and feels less intimidating than a stark matte,’ says Walker.

Blurred Lines

Top, £990, Molly Goddard, earrings, £225, Shaun Leane, necklace, £165, A Sinner In Pearls

‘If you find precision eyeliner tricky, this one’s for you,’ says Walker. ‘Whether you prefer a pencil, gel or pen, apply liner to the outer corners of each eye and use a brush to flick out the pigment for a sketchy, modern take on a traditional wing.’

Smoke Show

Dress, £3310, Chloe

This modern smoky eye is all about ease. ‘Line your waterline with black kohl before using a brush (or fingers) to apply black eyeshadow to the inner and outer corners of your eyes,' says Walker. 'Buff together and finish with lashings of mascara.'

Dress, £2995, Erdem

Shop: The Goth Girl Make-Up Kit

1. Guerlain Noir G 24H Intense Volume Curl Mascara in 02 Brown

Guerlain Noir G 24H Intense Volume Curl Mascara in 02 Brown
Price: £32

www.johnlewis.com

Guerlain Noir G 24H Intense Volume Curl Mascara in 02 Brown

2. Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer In Hot Chocolit

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer In Hot Chocolit
Price: £18

www.boots.com

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer In Hot Chocolit

3. Guerlain Ombres G Eyeshadow Quad in 258 Wild Nudes

Guerlain Ombres G Eyeshadow Quad in 258 Wild Nudes
Price: £64

www.selfridges.com

Guerlain Ombres G Eyeshadow Quad in 258 Wild Nudes

4. Hourglass Curator Eyeshadow in Ace

Hourglass Curator Eyeshadow in Ace

28

Hourglass Curator Eyeshadow in Ace

5. Guerlain Rouge G Velvet in Warm Almond No159

Guerlain Rouge G Velvet in Warm Almond No159
Price: £32

www.johnlewis.com

Guerlain Rouge G Velvet in Warm Almond No159

6. Revlon ColorStay Micro TM Easy Precision Liquid Liner in Glossy Black

Revlon ColorStay Micro TM Easy Precision Liquid Liner in Glossy Black
Price: £8.99

www.boots.com

Revlon ColorStay Micro TM Easy Precision Liquid Liner in Glossy Black

7. Guerlain Ombres G Eyeshadow Quad in 910 Undressed Brown

Guerlain Ombres G Eyeshadow Quad in 910 Undressed Brown
Price: £64

www.harrods.com

Guerlain Ombres G Eyeshadow Quad in 910 Undressed Brown

8. Guerlain Rouge G Case in Berry Brown

Guerlain Rouge G Case in Berry Brown
Price: £21

www.harrods.com

Guerlain Rouge G Case in Berry Brown

9. 3INA The Lipstick in 900

3INA The Lipstick in 900
Price: £13
3INA The Lipstick in 900

Shoot credits: Photographs: Tom O’neil At One Represents. Model: Lorena Marques At Next Model Management. Make-Up: Jesse Walker Using Guerlain. Hair: Davide Barbieri At Caren Agency Using Oribe. Photographer’s Assistant: Freddie Hare. Fashion Assistants: Isabelle Churchill, Gavi Weiss. Shoot Part Sponsored By Guerlain. Still Lifes: Marco Vittur.

