The Refy Beauty Duo Brush Is STILL 20% Cheaper In The Black Friday Sales

When Refy was established in 2020, founders Jess Hunt and Jenna Meek probably didn’t foresee the serious pull the brand would have on the beauty scene. At just three years old, this beauty brand has bolstered its way to the top, thanks to standout products like the Brow Sculpt, now a staple in the beauty routines of many. For fans of the clean girl aesthetic, here’s the scoop: Refy’s Cyber Monday Sale is still in full swing, offering both the joy of shopping the brand and some significant savings. The star of our attention? The Duo Brush.

Brushes don't get enough love despite them being the heroes tools behind many a flawless base. This one is double ended and the bronzer brush has a mix of two bristles. The white stippling feathers make for a streak-free application and the little hairs pick up just the right amount of product. The smaller side is more densely packed and has been designed for easier control and grip. Team this with the cream blush - chef's kiss.

Refy are also offering a Deluxe gift, which contains a Refy Compact Mirror, a Refy Dust Bag and a Mini Gloss Highlighter when you spend over £40 and the Elite gift, which comes with a Limited Edition Lip Gloss carry case, full-sized Lip Gloss and a branded Dust Bag on orders over £60.

It can be a lot sometimes trying to muddle through websites, so we have kindly done all the hard work. Scroll a little to shop our picks from Refy for 20% off.

Shop Refy:

1. Duo Brush Price: £ 12.80 (was £16) refybeauty.com View offer Description Makeup tools are just as important as the products; this duo brush works a dream with bronzer and ... read more Price: £ 12.80 (was £16) refybeauty.com View offer

2. Brow Sculpt Price: £ 12.80 (was £16) refybeauty.com View offer Description If you try anything let it be the iconic brow sculpt, this product strikes the perfect balance ... read more Price: £ 12.80 (was £16) refybeauty.com View offer

3. Face Primer Price: £ 19.20(was £24) refybeauty.com View offer Description The applicator on this primer is one of one, where have you seen a primer with a roller ... read more Price: £ 19.20(was £24) refybeauty.com View offer

4. Cream Blush Price: £ 11.20(was £14) refybeauty.com View offer Description Pigment lives in this product, our choice of shade has to be Citrine. The pay off gives you that ... read more Price: £ 11.20(was £14) refybeauty.com View offer

Renee Washington, Grazia's Digital Fashion and Beauty Assistant, lives online. With a penchant for wispy lashes and streetwear, she writes about the worlds of fashion and beauty from the viewpoint of the modern fashion girlie.