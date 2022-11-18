Nicola Peltz Mixes This £10 Lipstick With A Balm To Get Her Signature Nude Lip

by Chloe Burcham |

We all love a great nude lip but sometimes, no matter how much you shop around, it can feel almost impossible to find the perfect nude lip for you. Whether the shade is too brown, too pink, it washes you out or the formula is too drying – finding the right nude lipstick can often feel like a bit of a minefield.

Which is why it can be a good idea to get creative and mix up your own custom shade – which is exactly what Nicola Peltz’ make-up artist did when creating a nude lipstick look for Nicola ahead of the Welcome to Chippendales premiere.

Sharing the glam look on Instagram, Emily Cheng revealed that she mixed the Uoma Beauty Badass Icon Matte Lipstick in Eartha, £10.75 together with a lip balm to create a custom lip shade for Nicola.

Emily finished off the look with tight-lined eyeliner for a feline effect and fluffy, fluttery lashes.

The lipstick in question is currently on sale at Lookfantastic for just £10.75, when it usually retails at £21.50– we’ve got some sale shopping to do.

Shop: The £10 Lipstick Behind Nicola Peltz's Latest Look