Nicola Peltz Mixes This £10 Lipstick With A Balm To Get Her Signature Nude Lip

We all love a great nude lip but sometimes, no matter how much you shop around, it can feel almost impossible to find the perfect nude lip for you. Whether the shade is too brown, too pink, it washes you out or the formula is too drying – finding the right nude lipstick can often feel like a bit of a minefield.
Which is why it can be a good idea to get creative and mix up your own custom shade – which is exactly what Nicola Peltz’ make-up artist did when creating a nude lipstick look for Nicola ahead of the Welcome to Chippendales premiere.
Sharing the glam look on Instagram, Emily Cheng revealed that she mixed the Uoma Beauty Badass Icon Matte Lipstick in Eartha, £10.75 together with a lip balm to create a custom lip shade for Nicola.
Emily finished off the look with tight-lined eyeliner for a feline effect and fluffy, fluttery lashes.
The lipstick in question is currently on sale at Lookfantastic for just £10.75, when it usually retails at £21.50– we’ve got some sale shopping to do.
Shop: The £10 Lipstick Behind Nicola Peltz's Latest Look
This soft caramel-toned nude is gorgeous for a barely-there lipstick finish. Rich in pigment, you only need a tiny bit blotted onto the lips for a long-lasting look. Plus, the matte formula is Infused wild mango butter to ensure your lips don’t dry out. Genius!
While mua Emily Cheng didn’t share the exact balm she used on Nicola, we love this brand new high-shine lip oil from Uoma By Sharon C. The sister brand to Uoma, it’s enriched with hydrating ingredients and gives your lips soft, non-sticky shine.