New Wave Neutrals: The Spring Make-up Must-Haves

Don’t play it safe. Terracotta, rust and burgundy are make-up musts for spring

by Joely Walker |
Photographs: Irina Shestakova, Make-Up: Anna Payne Using Chanel Beauty, Beauty Direction & Words: Joely Walker, Styling: Molly Haylor

Catch The Red Eye

Spring’s most unexpected make-up trend? The red smoky eye. ‘It’s surprisingly wearable – making blue and green eyes pop, while flattering brown eyes, too,’ says Anna Payne, the pro behind these looks. Wear solo or pair with an ombré lip for maximum impact.

Bold & Burgundy

For a seasonal take on sharp liner, switch black or brown for burgundy (Anna used Chanel Stylo Yeux Waterproof in Eros, £24), or pair together – using the darker shade to frame the pop of colour within. ‘We’re seeing a shift away from traditional tones to those with more bite,’ says Anna.

All-Out Ombre

Bright doesn’t have to mean graphic. ‘This is a softer take on an ombré eye,’ says Anna, who layered lipstick under Chanel Les 4 Rouges Yeux Et Joues in Caractère and Tendresse, £67, for a soft wash. ‘Try pairing matte eyes with glossy lips.’

Made You Blush

Don’t be shy, ‘Everyone can pull off a power blush,’ assures Anna, who applied lipstick as a base before buffing powder over the top and blending out. ‘This technique ensures your blusher doesn’t budge.’

Set The Tone

Terracotta tones washed across eyes, cheeks, lashes and lips make for a multidimensional bronze effect. ‘Coloured mascara is a great way to incorporate colour,’ says Anna, who advises keeping skin clean and glossy.

’90s Throwback

Nostalgia for the ’90s isn’t going anywhere. ‘I used two products to create a subtly sculpted lip,’ says Anna, who promises that this technique leaves lips looking instantly fuller. ‘I mixed a touch of brown eyeliner into the edges to delicately define, too.’

Get The Look

<em><meta charset="utf-8">Snap up the must-have palette of the season, pronto</em>

Chanel Les Beiges Water-Fresh Complexion Touch [with brush, below]
Chanel Baume Essentiel in Rouge Frais, £38
Chanel Les 4 Rouges Yeux Et Joues in 958 Caractère
Chanel Stylo Yeux Waterproof in Eros
Chanel Noir Allure Mascara in 17 Rouge Grenat, £37
Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet in 60 Intemporelle
Chanel Les 4 Rouges Yeux Et Jouesin 957 Tendresse, £67
Victoria Beckham Beauty Lip Definer in No.05, £24
Chanel N°1 De Chanel Rich Revitalizing Cream, £84
Tower 28 Beauty Shine On Lip Jelly, £18
Vieve 121 Blush & Bronze Brush
MODEL: LI RUI XUE AT PRM AGENCY. MAKE-UP: ANNA PAYNE AT AGENCY OF SUBSTANCE USING CHANEL SPRING/SUMMER 2023 MAKE-UP COLLECTION AND NO.1 DE CHANEL RICH REVITALIZING CREAM. HAIR: CLARE HURFORD. NAILS: JULIA DIOGO AT HAUS CONSULTANCY USING CHANEL LE VERNIS AND CHANEL LA CRÈME MAIN. BOOKINGS AND PRODUCTION: JESSICA EVANS. PHOTOGRAPHER’S ASSISTANT: ADAM ROBERTS. MAKE-UP ASSISTANT: TAMSIN BALLINGALL. FASHION ASSISTANTS: GAVI WEISS, SUZIE FAURE *PART SPONSORED BY CHANEL BEAUTY

