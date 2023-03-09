New Wave Neutrals: The Spring Make-up Must-Haves

Photographs: Irina Shestakova, Make-Up: Anna Payne Using Chanel Beauty, Beauty Direction & Words: Joely Walker, Styling: Molly Haylor

Catch The Red Eye

Spring’s most unexpected make-up trend? The red smoky eye. ‘It’s surprisingly wearable – making blue and green eyes pop, while flattering brown eyes, too,’ says Anna Payne, the pro behind these looks. Wear solo or pair with an ombré lip for maximum impact.

Bold & Burgundy

For a seasonal take on sharp liner, switch black or brown for burgundy (Anna used Chanel Stylo Yeux Waterproof in Eros, £24), or pair together – using the darker shade to frame the pop of colour within. ‘We’re seeing a shift away from traditional tones to those with more bite,’ says Anna.

All-Out Ombre

Bright doesn’t have to mean graphic. ‘This is a softer take on an ombré eye,’ says Anna, who layered lipstick under Chanel Les 4 Rouges Yeux Et Joues in Caractère and Tendresse, £67, for a soft wash. ‘Try pairing matte eyes with glossy lips.’

Made You Blush

Don’t be shy, ‘Everyone can pull off a power blush,’ assures Anna, who applied lipstick as a base before buffing powder over the top and blending out. ‘This technique ensures your blusher doesn’t budge.’

Set The Tone

Terracotta tones washed across eyes, cheeks, lashes and lips make for a multidimensional bronze effect. ‘Coloured mascara is a great way to incorporate colour,’ says Anna, who advises keeping skin clean and glossy.

’90s Throwback

Nostalgia for the ’90s isn’t going anywhere. ‘I used two products to create a subtly sculpted lip,’ says Anna, who promises that this technique leaves lips looking instantly fuller. ‘I mixed a touch of brown eyeliner into the edges to delicately define, too.’

Get The Look

