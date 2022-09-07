There’s A Very Good Reason Why This Is The Best-Selling Blusher In The UK

Partnership Promotion
If you know anything about beauty, you'll know all about NARS Orgasm. Primarily a blusher, this product is so good that it doubles as a highlighter, too, and can even be used as an eyeshadow (I would know, I use it as all three). It's no wonder that it counts Meghan Markle as one of its biggest fans.
First launched over 20 years ago in 1999, the Orgasm collection from NARS now includes myriad products – not just the blusher. You can now find lip balms, body oils, lip gloss and eyeshadow palettes. As well as the classic Orgasm colour, NARS also has the Orgasm X, a more coral, intense version of the peachy pink shade.
Given the illuminating glow the blusher gives to skin of all tones, it's hardly surprising that it's now the number one selling blush brand in the UK, with over 40,000 average searches per month. Overall, the NARS Orgasm collection receives almost 20,000 searches alone per month, so it has a lot of fans.
Other than Meghan, celeb fans of the blusher include Kim Kardashian, Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence. Seeing as they all have access to the world's leading beauty brands (and Kardashian even has her own skincare line) we'd suggest that's a ringing endorsement.
François Nars, Founder & Creative Director of NARS says that Orgasm speaks for itself: 'When I created Orgasm Blush, I came up with the name first, then created the colour. I wanted something a bit audacious.'
And audacious it is. With an undertone of a golden shimmer, it will give a sense of the clean-girl look that everyone's searching for. Whether you're looking radiant in summer or seeking a bit of autumn glow, NARS Orgasm is one to have in your make-up bag. Shop the collection below.
The classic orgasm blush shade. Natural, subtle and giving a sheer buildable flush, this is a must-have for your make-up bag.
NARS has taken it up a notch with the Orgasm X, a bolder, shimmery coral against the muted pink of the Orgasm colour. Autumn nights out are about to get brighter.
A lip balm is a complete make-up essential. Made with a hydrating formula and a hint of gold pearls, this tinted lip balm will keep your lips moisturised for long days and nights.
Just because summer is over doesn't mean we have to say goodbye to sun-kissed skin. Enter: NARS Dry Body Oil. Pop a few drops on your décolletage, legs, arms and more for a shimmery glow.
The Orgasm collection has even made its way into the classic lipsticks. Longlasting and suitable for all skin types, the comfortable matte formula is one to keep forever.
Get the best of both worlds with a duo palette - this one showing off the cult favourites of Orgasm and the Laguna bronzer.
Take it up a notch with Orgasm X and Casino all-in-one. This one's coming soon so keep your eyes peeled.
Get the classic Orgasm colour in an eyeshadow quad, as well as Singapore, Mojave and Taj Mahal. Shimmery and gold, just in time for the festive season.