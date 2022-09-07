There’s A Very Good Reason Why This Is The Best-Selling Blusher In The UK

Partnership Promotion

If you know anything about beauty, you'll know all about NARS Orgasm. Primarily a blusher, this product is so good that it doubles as a highlighter, too, and can even be used as an eyeshadow (I would know, I use it as all three). It's no wonder that it counts Meghan Markle as one of its biggest fans.

First launched over 20 years ago in 1999, the Orgasm collection from NARS now includes myriad products – not just the blusher. You can now find lip balms, body oils, lip gloss and eyeshadow palettes. As well as the classic Orgasm colour, NARS also has the Orgasm X, a more coral, intense version of the peachy pink shade.

Given the illuminating glow the blusher gives to skin of all tones, it's hardly surprising that it's now the number one selling blush brand in the UK, with over 40,000 average searches per month. Overall, the NARS Orgasm collection receives almost 20,000 searches alone per month, so it has a lot of fans.

Other than Meghan, celeb fans of the blusher include Kim Kardashian, Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence. Seeing as they all have access to the world's leading beauty brands (and Kardashian even has her own skincare line) we'd suggest that's a ringing endorsement.

François Nars, Founder & Creative Director of NARS says that Orgasm speaks for itself: 'When I created Orgasm Blush, I came up with the name first, then created the colour. I wanted something a bit audacious.'

And audacious it is. With an undertone of a golden shimmer, it will give a sense of the clean-girl look that everyone's searching for. Whether you're looking radiant in summer or seeking a bit of autumn glow, NARS Orgasm is one to have in your make-up bag.