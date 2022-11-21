‘I’m All About The Fresh Faced Look’: Molly-Mae’s Favourite Brightening Palette Is A Serious Glow-Giver

When the crisp, cool weather sets in, our complexions tend to take a hit. It's all thanks to the unhelpful combination of cold temperatures outside and skin-drying central heating inside. What we're left with is a compromised skin barrier that often looks lacklustre, dull and in dire need of a healthy glow.

The carefully curated bundle of Molly's ten go-to beauty products brings together more of her favourite make-up, hair and self-care products, and features everything from Bobbi Brown's Extra Illuminating Moisture Balm, £47 to Stila's Stay All Day® Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner in Dark Brown, £17, all housed in an ecru-toned vanity case.

The inclusion of the By Terry Brightening CC Palette in Sunny Flash, £45, makes total sense. ‘I’m all about the fresh-faced look and this palette is an all-rounder. If you’ve got this in your kit then you’re good to go,' says Molly.

The quad of four pearlescent shades includes a brightening powder, colour corrector and cheek highlighter. Tapping into the demand for make-up that cares for skin too, By Terry has infused the powders with skincare ingredients like reship seed oil a well-known nourisher and a favourite of the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, rose hip seed oil.

An ideal antidote to these dulling winter months, the palette is designed to give skin its glow back.

Shop: Molly-Mae’s Favourite Brightening Palette