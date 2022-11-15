Pedal To The Metal: 6 Metallic Make-Up Looks To Try This Season

Photographs: Jason Heatherington, Make-Up: Naoko Scintu using Georgio Armani Make-Up & Skincare, Beauty Direction: Joely Walker, Style Direction: Molly Haylor

With summer now firmly behind us and a slow dip into winter in session, it's time to open your mind up to a myriad of new-season make-up possibilities. First on the agenda? Metallics. Eschew any preconceptions that took root in the early 00s - in place of frosted lids comes foil-effect shadow, full-frontal gloss is the order of the day and graphic liner play is back in business. Ingrigued? Make-up artist to the stars Naoko Scintu guides us through the art of new gen metallic make-up.

Racing Stripes

Trace an inky black arrow from your upper lash line to temples, which elongates eyes and gives saturated shadow some edge. ‘Keep skin dewy and luminous,’ says Naoko, who created the looks you see here.

Dab And Go

For something that requires next to no skill or commitment, dab metallic shadow at the inner and outer corners of your eye. Try Armani Beauty Eye Tint Liquid Eyeshadow in Ice, £29, which is creamy and buildable and has a precision tip.

Do The Double

Conventional wisdom says eyes or lips, but there’s no need to take that instruction too seriously when sheer and glossy silver shadow exists. Blend into the inner socket and across the lash line, and pair with fluttery lashes.

Placement Play

'For a modern and playful take on a smoky eye, focus pigment in the inner and outer corners,’ says Naoko. Less perfect, more smudgy, pair with an iridescent rim along the lower lash line for a brightening effect.'

Float Your Flick

Replace your usual lash-hugging liner for a suspended graphic flick that will lift your eyes immeasurably. If the prospect seems daunting, ease yourself in with a thin, blink-and-you’ll-miss-it flash, before graduating to something punchy and purposeful. To keep skin looking fresh and ethereal, Naoko used Armani Beauty Fluid Sheer Glow Enhancer, £30.50, a water-based highlighter.

The Lips Have It

Start with a base of dark liner and a wine-toned lipstick, and go wherever the glittered winds take you. If you’re after the kind of texture and statement pictured here, use a multidimensional glitter, or, for something more minimalist, use a gleaming eyeshadow or lip gloss.

Shoot credits: Photographs: Jason Hetherington.Model: Annabel at Storm Management. Make-Up: Naoko Scintu at The Wall Group using Giorgio Armani Make-up & Skincare. Hair: Mark Francome Painter using Living Proof. Nails: Michelle Class at LMC Worldwide. Beauty Direction: Joely Walker: Styling Direction: Molly Haylor. Bookings Director: Christie Phedon. Digital: Andy Mayfield. Photograper’s Assistant: Neil Payne. Make-up Assistant: Rachael Thomas. * Part Sponsored by Armani Beauty.

Get The Look: Go Forth And Shine