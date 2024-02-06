MAC’s Best-Selling Velvet Teddy Lipstick Has A Brand New Look

The beauty market is a busy place. Each week brings with it a new set of products primed to be the next big thing. Rarely do all of them reach that benchmark and, of the few that do, only a handful will go on to become cult classics. Think: Nars' Orgasm Blush, £30, or Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk, £27. Another lipstick that has enjoyed super stardom? MAC Cosmetics' Velvet Teddy, £22. The big news of 2024? The iconic nude lippy is about to have a makeover.

Why is Velvet Teddy a cult classic?

MAC's Velvet Teddy has enjoyed time in the limelight since its launch in 2004. It reached viral status way before the days of TikTok. Why? Well, MAC says that it's all down to the unique shade and texture: 'It balances pink, peach, brown and nude tones together to create a universally flattering lip colour that’s perfect for all occasions.' It's also had the backing of celebrities like Kylie Jenner who, after revealing she was a fan of the lipstick in 2015, caused sales to rocket. A sign of a true classic? When you get duped, of course. Velvet Teddy's ego has been stroked by a flurry of dupes, including Primark's £1.50 iteration.

Dominic Skinner, director of make-up artistry at M.A.C Cosmetics UK & Ireland, sheds more light on the Velvet Teddy obsession. 'It’s a universal nude that suits everybody, whether you dress it up or dress it down. It can be effortlessly worn with jeans and a t-shirt, or can look super elegant with lip liner and a smokey eye. It’s a warm, golden neutral that looks like the most beautiful sandy beach in the afternoon sun. It’s flawless, with a smooth matte finish.'

Skinner notes that the beauty of matte lipstick like this one in particular lies in its versatility. 'You can alter the texture depending on your mood, simply by adding some clear Lipglass, £22. It can go from matte and elegant, to glossy and fun. Velvet Teddy really is the nude for any occasion, keep it with you at all times and it will get you out of any sticky fashion situation.'

What is the difference between the original Velvet Teddy and the new formula?

MAC knows full well the hype surrounding Velvet Teddy. In fact, it released a moisture-matte twin to Velvet Teddy, Teddy 2.0, which sent social media into a spin. It even launched a fragrance inspired by the shade itself with the Shadescent collection in 2016. Clearly, the lipstick has become a phenomenon, which begs the question - if it ain't broke, why fix it?

Skinner reveals, 'the texture of the new M.A.Cximal Silky Matte lipstick gives you the best of our original formula, but with the comfort you’ve always been looking for. Easy, one-swipe application for M.A.Cximal colour, full pigment wear and a soft, comfortable feel. It glides on like a lip balm, but the finish is a perfect matte texture.'

So there you have it, possibly MAC's most innovative matte formula yet. Full hydration with a bold matte finish. Sure, we're put out that we've got to wave goodbye to a an OG classic but from what we know so far, we're excited to get our hands on the new formula. The M.A.Cximal Silky Matte lipstick drops on 28th February, which leaves you with just under a month to stock up on the original Velvet Teddy.

Shop: MAC Cosmetics Velvet Teddy