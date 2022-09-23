Legendary Make-Up Artist, Lisa Eldridge Shares Three Game-Changing Beauty Tricks

by Sameeha Shaikh |

From TikTok hacks to WhatsApp chats, we're flooded with beauty advice daily; but which to swerve and which to heed? Legendary make-up artist, Lisa Eldridge's tips obviously fall in the latter camp.

Taking care of some of the world's most famous faces, including Kate Winslet and Dua Lipa, Lisa knows everything (and we mean everything) there is to know about stellar make-up application - granting us easy access to A-list looks thanks to the launch of her eponymous beauty line, Lisa Eldridge. So, yes, when she shares ‘the ultimate make-up tips I swear by,’ we take note.

Be Selective

‘Be very selective with complexion products,’ advises Lisa, who paints faces differently every time, always working to the unique sensibilities of each. ‘Apply the make-up in thin layers because you can always add more later. I call it my “patchwork quilt face”. I also like to have different textures around the face and I never do blanket coverage,’ she adds.

Guaranteed Glow

Get prescriptive with your highlighter application, working to your unique facial features for a bespoke glow. ‘Be selective - think about applying on cheeks, above the brows, down centre of the nose, the upper lip and centre of lower lip.’

Lay The Foundations

For a lightweight, long-lasting foundation base, Lisa sticks to thin layers and starts wherever coverage is most beneficial. ‘Next, keep buffing and blending for a seamless finish that also keeps keep make-up on for longer.’

Covert Concealing

‘My favourite technique is pinpoint concealing! Using a tiny brush (I use an art brush), just dab a little onto one small area, which can be more effective than concealing the whole area.’

Time To Customise

‘Don't always believe that a product is only what is says on the tin,’ explains Lisa. ‘If a product is listed as a brow gel, but you feel it works well on your lashes then to you it’s a mascara.’

‘I like to make my own products by mixing things together. I’ll take something like a lipstick, maybe one I haven’t used a lot and I mix them with a highlighter to make a nice, fresh blush. Become your own mixologist – that’s my tip.’

Gently Does It

We’re all guilty of a little heavy-handed application in the morning rush, but Lisa has some words of wisdom; ‘with everything in make-up, just go gently. The results will be more seamless, more beautiful and last longer. Simply use light strokes.’

Apply Liner Last

‘If you're going to apply a lipstick that is stronger than what you're used to or more of a full coverage, like a matte lipstick, put the lipstick on first by following your natural lip shape and then use a liner second,’ advises Lisa. ‘It's life-changing.’

As for application, ‘start by following your natural lip line with your lipstick, don’t worry about unevenness or if one lip is thicker than the other - just get your first layer on. Once you’ve got the lip on, you're able to look in the mirror and really see your natural lip shape. This is what you can't do if you do the pencilling first.’

