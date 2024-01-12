I Tested The Viral ‘Weightless Foundation’ From Laura Mercier And My Reaction? Oh My God

When it comes to shopping for new make-up, one of the best ways to get beauty recommendations is heading over to TikTok. So, on the latest episode of 'what can TikTok influence me into buying this week' I discovered the Laura Mercier Real Flawless Weightless Perfecting Foundation ,£38. And my mind is blown.

A bit about the product. Designed to 'blur the lines between makeup and skin' the foundation has a weightless appearance which airbrushes pores, fine lines and any other imperfections. Although Laura Mercier launched its newest foundation in March 2023, it has recently gained plenty of traction across social media following a viral video of over 21.6 million views (!). Beauty influencer 'Glamzilla' took to TikTok to share her love of this foundation and it's safe to say, she's not the only one.

What makes Laura Mercier's Real Flawless Foundation so special?

I love trying new foundations - for me, it's one of those beauty products for which I'm constantly on the hunt. Before I review the foundation, I want to point out that my skin is on the dryer side and is prone to breakouts. Before make-up, I like to prep my skin with a good skincare routine to ensure my skin is super hydrated and to keep my make-up looking fresh.

This foundation is described as 'weightless, waterproof and long-wearing' and I have to agree. Some flawless foundations tend to feel heavy and cakey on the skin but with this one, it feels like wearing light skincare.

My review:

Since trying this foundation, I can honestly say I've found a new favourite. It's described as a lightweight formula and I 100% agree. The texture really reminds me of a serum, in the way it comfortably sits on the skin. I typically apply my foundation with a dense, buffing brush, such as Hourglass' Ambient Soft Glow Foundation Brush or Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Complexion Brush. One of the best things I noticed about this foundation is a little bit goes a long way. I love that I can achieve an even, flawless complexion in a flash and I was even more impressed with its staying power.

If, like me, you love a flawless complexion without feeling cakey, this foundation is definitely one to add to your make-up bag. I would describe this foundation as offering medium yet buildable coverage, but its a product that can work for your skin all year round throughout the different seasons. The blurring, airbrush finish you might've spotted on TikTok is not a hoax - it's definitely visible in real life and I noticed that my skin looked just as flawless after hours of wear.

Looking to shop? See what the hype is all about and find your perfect shade below:

SHOP: Laura Mercier Real Flawless Weightless Perfecting Complexion Range