Wait, What? Kim Kardashian Is Bringing Back Her Make-Up Line?

When it comes to swaying the masses, few celebrities have the ability to influence quite like Kim Kardashian. Whatever she’s doing, you best believe the world listens. Case in point, the reaction to her latest announcement which, much to the delight of fans, confirms that she’s relaunching her make-up line. Here’s everything we know so far.

Watch: Kim Kardashian Reveals She’s Relaunching Her Make-Up Line

In a beige armchair looking characteristically glamorous, Kardashian took to Instagram to make the big announcement saying, ‘Alright guys, I have been reading the comments on the SKKN account, and so many of you want us to bring colour cosmetics back.’

And it’s not a lie. The somewhat chaotic comment section on her skincare account echo the same sentiment: fans want Kim Kardashian make-up - and they want it now. ‘Kim, where is your makeup and fragrance? I'm dying for it,’ wrote one, while another typed, ‘The world has been begging you. Can we get a release date on makeup, though.’

‘Guys. I hear you,’ assured Kardashian, suggesting the prayers of the masses have been answered.

A reminder, then, as to why this is such a big deal. KKW Beauty announced its hiatus via an Instagram post in 2021, with the star choosing to focus her attention on the hugely successful Skims and her skincare company SKKN. But, as it turns out, Kardashian was working hard in the background, preparing to launch a new make-up edit under the SKKN umbrella.

‘I’ve recently been taking a skin-first approach towards my beauty routine,’ she revealed in a follow up post. ‘In developing SKKN BY KIM Makeup, my goal was not only to create universally-flattering cosmetic essentials, but also to ensure that our products are clean, hydrating, and help improve the look and feel of skin with every wear.’

We’ve had a sneak peek at what’s on offer and can make an educated guess that fans will be thrilled. Beauty buffs can expect an all-inclusive edit of sleek, minimalistic products, (an impressive 26 in total) designed to look good, and do good too. From nourishing lipsticks to high-pigment palettes there's something suited to all tastes.

When Will SKKN BY KIM Make-up Launch?

SKKN BY KIM Makeup will launch on January 26th at 9am PST.

Where Can I Buy SKKN BY KIM Make-up UK?

While you can’t yet shop SKKN BY KIM make-up you can join the waitlist at SKKNBYKIM.com. Whether it will be sold anywhere else, remains to be seen.

How Much Will SKKN BY KIM Make-up Cost?

SKKN BY KIM Makeup will start at £22 for a lip liner and go up to £50 for a palette.

How Much Is Postage For SKKN BY KIM Make-up UK?

Spend £180 and you’ll get free postage to the UK. Shop SKKN BY KIM Make-Up from 26th Jan

Rachael Martin is Grazia's Junior Beauty Editor Where She Covers All Things Health, Beauty and Wellness