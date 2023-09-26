The John Lewis Beauty Advent Calendar Is Packed With Cult Brands Worth Almost £1K

Listen up. It may be September, but us beauty enthusiasts know now is prime time to be narrowing down the search for the best beauty advent calendars. So far we've had several big names drop. Read: Sephora’s advent calendar, Next's advent calendar and even Charlotte Tilbury's new beauty advent calendar. And now? All eyes are on the John Lewis beauty advent calendar. If it wasn't on your hit-list already, then it will be after this article. Scroll on for more.

A reminder - John Lewis know more than just a thing or two about viral advent calendars. Last year, just about everyone went crazy for the high street store's beauty advent calendar which totalled a value of over £770 and included an impressive 14 full size beauty must-haves. And if you thought that was crazy, this year is set to be an even bigger and better affair. The 2023 John Lewis beauty advent calendar boasts treats to the value of £921 and features an impressive 16 full-size products.

If you're not into spoilers, scroll past the details and just join the waitlist.

When is the John Lewis Beauty Advent Calendar out?

The John Lewis Beauty Advent Calendar is available to buy from the 4th of October and you can sign up here in the meantime.

What's inside John Lewis Beauty Advent Calendar?

This year John Lewis’s Beauty Advent Calendar is at its highest-value yet, brimming with a whopping 31 beauty must-haves from the likes of Charlotte Tilbury, REN Skincare and Carolina Herrera. There's also the chance to win a 'money can't buy experience'. This could include a weekend trip for two to Rome, a one-night stay at the Westin London for two, Rockliffe Hall Ultimate Spa Break, VIP appointment at the Percy & Reed salon, or an overnight stay at The Bath Priory (more details here). And if thats not enough, ten calendars will include a £500 John Lewis gift card. Consider us sold.

