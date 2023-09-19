The £10 Plumping Lip Balm With A 20,000 Wait List Just Landed

At first glance The Inkey List's Tripeptide Plumping Lip Balm, £10.99, looks like a functional basic, the sort of lip balm you forget about for weeks at a time and ends gathering dust at the bottom of your handbag, but one quick scan of the ingredients list and the balm's footprint on social media tells a different story.

The product's tagline is 'no filter, no filler, just fuller,' and according to The Inkey List, this lip balm is clinically proven to plump lips by up to 40% in four weeks. Brimming with skin conditioning botanicals like shea butter, mango seed and moisture magnet hyaluronic acid, the formula works to nourish skin and bolster its barrier. A weakened skin barrier leads to moisture loss, but a bolstered skin barrier locks that hydration in, protecting overall lip health and causing lips to appear healthier, fuller and smoother within a few weeks of consistent use.

Does The Inkey List's Tripeptide Plumping Lip Balm Really Work?

The ingredients list ticks boxes, yes, but does the lip balm really deliver when it comes to fullness. Rest assured the beauty team is mid-way though testing and will report back as soon as possible.

Shop: The £10 Plumping Lip Balm With A 20,000 Wait List