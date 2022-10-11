I’m A Beauty Writer And My Favourite High Street Mascara Is In The Amazon Prime Day Sale

Today is a day to catch a bargain. The Amazon Prime Day unfolds over just two days every year and many deals are to be had, especially when it comes to beauty buys. Amazon has fast-become a place to buy our favourite essentials, from CeraVe face moisturisers to hair tools, and with Luxury Stores at Amazon Beauty now live, the e-tail giant has added premium beauty to its portfolio, including the likes of Dr. Barbara Sturm and Omorovicza.

While all that is very exciting news. Amazon's budget beauty buys will always have major appeal and our eyes are firmly fixed on the Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara.

My best friends have long called me a mascara snob because, no matter the hype, I could never part from my high-end mascaras, believing that this is one category of make-up that deserved my investment. That all changed when I was introduced to Maybelline's New York Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara (yes, through plenty of hype).

But this time, the hype was worth every social post. This high street product defied my preconceived judgements on the efficacy of high street mascaras. Quite like the name suggests, its ability to create super-long, voluminous lashes that stay put all day is impressive.

As is the comfort-factor. I can't stand the feeling of heavy lashes and much prefer a lighter, fluttery finish. This is Maybelline's answer to that. Available for just £6.79 today (usually £11.49) in the Amazon Prime Day Sale, this is a bargain worth grabbing before it's gone!