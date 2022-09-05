I Tried Zara’s New £14 Tinted Moisturiser And This Is My Honest Opinion

by Sameeha Shaikh |

When Zara Beauty first came onto the scene in the summer of 2021 the buzz was rife and the high street mainstay delivered, we're talking pigmented, sustainable beauty buys at affordable price points - what's not to love?

The range is extensive and encompasses everything from refillable liquid eye liners to lipsticks and sparkle-heavy eyeshadows, there's plenty to play with.

Fast forward a year and the brand has just released its first base product - a tinted moisturiser - and I was one of the first in line to give it a try. Spoiler alert: it’s a goody.

Zara's Hydra Glow Tinted Moisturiser, £14.99, comes in 19 shades, all of which fall into one of three undertone camps - neutral, warm or cool.

Let’s talk about the packaging first. While I do like the glass pot concept - it makes me feel like a true painter - it’s a tad clunky, especially for our painful compact cabin bag issues right now. That aside, it’s glass, meaning it's recyclable - now that's a box-ticker.

The texture is runnier than I’m used to as far as tinted moisturisers go, but I rather enjoyed its spreadability and the fact that you get way more play time with the product before it settles into your skin. Its ultralight creamy texture means you also get a luminous finish, which I’ll never complain about.

It's definitely hydrating, my skin felt comfortably moisturised on application, and yet it manages to be lightweight too. Coverage-wise there was enough there to effectively even out my skin tone without making it obvious that I was wearing a base, and the glowing finish was second-to-none.

At £14 a pop, this buy is a no-brainer for those in search of fuss-free, glow-giving, sheer coverage.