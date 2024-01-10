You’ll Never Believe What This TikToker Found Inside Her Beauty Blender

Beauty blenders. Let’s talk about them. The not-so-humble make-up sponge has become a failsafe in the kit of beauty aficionados the world over, and for good reason. Whether they're carving out the sharpest of contours or perfecting a smooth, airbrushed style-base, it's exactly what the masses reach for. Just look to the TikTok creators for proof – if you want a flawless finish, then you best make a play for that blender.

One Tiktoker however, got more than she bargained for when she decided to cut her beauty blender in half upon noticing 'suspicious black dots’ on the outside. And it’s fair to say the big reveal isn’t for the faint hearted...

Revealed: What’s Inside This TikToker's Beauty Blender

Kaitlyn, a beauty and style creator under the username mycorneroftheuniverse revealed there was actually specks of mould inside her beauty blender, much to the horror of fellow users. Unsurprisingly, the comment section didn’t disappoint and although some erred on the amusing side, ‘My beauty blender is black so I don’t get mould,’ others were quick to ask the most obvious question; ‘Wait, how often should I wash my beauty blender?'

Thankfully, we’ve harnessed some time with Ridah Syed, Skin Specialist and Senior Medical Aesthetician at Skinfluencer who is answering all our need-to-knows about beauty blenders, from why they can become mouldy to how often you should clean your blender.

Why might mould develop in a beauty blender?

Bad news. Turns out finding mould in your beauty blender isn’t as uncommon as you might suspect.

‘Beauty blenders are designed to be used with water but even if you don’t use water, there is product on them, which will undoubtedly contain moisture,’ explains Syed. ‘This, coupled with the fact that they are usually stored inside a makeup bag or a drawer (both dark places) means that you are creating the ideal conditions for mould - and indeed bacteria – to breed.’

Can mould be dangerous?

Wondering what effects using a mouldy beauty blender might have on your skin? Spoiler alert: It's not good.

‘Mould can result in dry, itchy, scaly and flaky skin,’ warns Syed. ‘It can also lead to eczema and dermatitis, particularly if you have a sensitivity to mould.’

That weird rash you’ve just developed? You might want to check your beauty blender.

How should you store your beauty blender?

‘You should regularly clean and dry your beauty blender,’ says Syed. ‘Never put it away in a confined space until it is completely dry. Once it is dry, you should use a specific beauty blender case and not just throw it in a makeup bag or drawer.’

How often should you clean your beauty blender?

'Ideally you should clean your beauty blender after each use but certainly it should be cleaned thoroughly once a week to remove any oils, makeup, grease, and bacteria. I'd also suggest replacing it every three months at the very least, but sooner if you can.'

How To Clean A Beauty Blender

'You can buy specific cleaners to clean them, but the most important thing is to ensure it is cleaned between uses and is completely dry before putting it away,' says Syed.

In the meantime, here's how to clean beauty blenders at home in five simple steps:

Step 1: Wet the beauty blender

Step 2: Apply a small amount of your chosen cleaning product onto the sponge

Step 3: Massage the sponge in a bowl of water to create a low-foam lather that will gradually remove dirt and make-up

Step 4: To avoid tears, gently squeeze the sponge

Step 5: Rinse with clean water, squeeze out excess water before allowing the sponge to dry completely

