The Harvey Nichols Beauty Advent Calendar Is So Good, You Won’t Believe It

Beauty advent calendars are a bigger deal than ever before. There's more choice this year than ever, as more brands develop their own treasure chests of treats for you to enjoy over the festive period. But with so many calendars promising the best products from your favourite brands, how do you know what's going to give you the best value for money? Well, we've identified one of the very best advent calendars on the market – and it comes courtesy of Harvey Nichols.

Last year saw the launch of Harvey Nichols' inaugural beauty advent calendar, which – unsurprisingly – sold out fairly quickly. For 2023, the retailer's expert beauty buyers have worked to make the second instalment bigger and better, considering every luxury beauty product you can think of to ensure that this advent calendar satisfies even the most discerning of beauty fans.

The result? An incredibly indulgent array of goodies with a combined product and treatment value of over £1,300 – and yet the on sale price is just £250. There are 25 drawers packed with 45 items from 35 of Harvey Nichols' most iconic brands – think Augustinus Bader, Maison Francis Kurkdjian, Charlotte Tilbury, Sisley, Escentric Molecule, Fenty and Sol De Janeiro, to name but a few.

Even more excitingly, there are treatment vouchers for a selection of face-saving beauty services, such as a free eyebrow shape with a Shavata Singh brow expert (truly the best) and a treatment with Sisley Paris.

If that's not enough, one in 50 advent calendars will contain a surprise £100 Harvey Nichols gift card, so you really will feel as though all your Christmases have arrived at once. Essentially, for 2023, Harvey Nichols is the Willy Wonka of beauty, only Acqua Di Parma body lotions, Carolina Herrera lipsticks and Eve Lom Rescue Masks are the delicious confections on offer.

Available to purchase in all Harvey Nichols stores and online today (Monday, 25th September), you really won't want to spend too much time deliberating. Guaranteed to sell out, speed is advised if you don't want to miss the most luxurious of beauty advent calendars ever to grace the shelves.

Still need some convincing? See the full list of products included below – and then run (or speed click) to the checkout.

Contents Includes:

Acqua Di Parma Colonia Body Lotion (75ml)

Acqua Di Parma Shower Gel (75ml)

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream (Full size15ml)

Carolina Herrera Matte Red Algeria 410 Lipstick (Full size 3.5g)

Carolina Herrera Zebra Printed Case

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick - Walk of No Shame (Full size 3.5g)

Color WOW Large Bombshell Volumizer (Full size 50ml)

Davines MOMO Shampoo (75ml)

Davines MOMO Conditioner (75ml)

Dermalogica Special Cleansing Gel (Full size 50ml)

Dermalogica Pro Skin30 Treatment Voucher *available in 5 stores

Dr Barbara Sturm Cleanser (Full size 50ml)

Dr Dennis Gross DermInfusions Fill & Repair Serum (Full size15ml)

Escentric Molecule EO1 (Full size 30ml)