Sunmmer Is In Session: All The New Season Make-Up Tips You Need To Know Now

Blue Crush
‘Make-up should be fun, playful and stress-free, especially in summer,’ says Emily, ‘so keep things simple. Experiment with bold jewel shades (blue is my current go-to) and gleaming satin textures, washing the shadow across lids with your fingers.’
Golden Eye
‘I used Guerlain’s Royal Jungle Palette, £64,’ says Emily. ‘The deep gold shade across the lid and the lighter gold higher up towards the brow bone to give a diffused finish. Layer up a rich brown shadow across your lash line to add definition; it’s much easier to apply than eyeliner.’
Blurred Lines
‘Apply your lip liner as a base first to boost the staying power of a statement lip,’ advises Emily. ‘Blend it in towards the middle of each lip with your finger before adding depth with your lipstick. Blot and blur the edges for a modern, lived-in finish.’
The Faux Flush
‘Swap cool pinks for warm rose and terracotta shades of blush this summer,’ says Emily. ‘Smile and apply to the rounded parts of your cheeks, to the bridge of your nose and across your eyelids – it’s a summer-ready take on monochrome make-up.’
Going Balmy
'Swap lip gloss for a nourishing balm this season,’ suggests Emily. ‘The subtle sheen makes light work of refreshing a bold matte lip and makes bare lips appear fuller, all while nourishing sun-parched skin.’
Photographs: Jack Grange
Styling: Molly Haylor
Make-Up: Emily Wood using Guerlain
Model: Varsha at Nomad
Hair: Josh Knight using Hair by Sam McKnight
Casting & production: Jessica Evans
Photographer’s assistant: Ollie Radford
Stylist’s assistant: Gavi Weiss
Location: Kandima Maldives, kandima.com
Shoot part-sponsored by Guerlain