Sunmmer Is In Session: All The New Season Make-Up Tips You Need To Know Now

Consider this the lazy girl’s guide to modern summer make-up

Guerlain
by Annie Vischer |
Posted

Photographs: Jack Grange, Styling: Molly Haylor, Make-Up: Emily Wood Using Guerlain, Location: Kandima Maldives, kandima.com

Blue Crush

‘Make-up should be fun, playful and stress-free, especially in summer,’ says Emily, ‘so keep things simple. Experiment with bold jewel shades (blue is my current go-to) and gleaming satin textures, washing the shadow across lids with your fingers.’

Golden Eye

‘I used Guerlain’s Royal Jungle Palette, £64,’ says Emily. ‘The deep gold shade across the lid and the lighter gold higher up towards the brow bone to give a diffused finish. Layer up a rich brown shadow across your lash line to add definition; it’s much easier to apply than eyeliner.’

Blurred Lines

HAT, £355 MAXMARA, BIKINI TOP, £145, ALEXANDRA MIRO, NECKLACE, £2725, DE BEERS

‘Apply your lip liner as a base first to boost the staying power of a statement lip,’ advises Emily. ‘Blend it in towards the middle of each lip with your finger before adding depth with your lipstick. Blot and blur the edges for a modern, lived-in finish.’

The Faux Flush

SWIMSUIT, £169, VANESSA SPOSSI, BRACELETS, £690 AND £125, BOTH PANDORA

‘Swap cool pinks for warm rose and terracotta shades of blush this summer,’ says Emily. ‘Smile and apply to the rounded parts of your cheeks, to the bridge of your nose and across your eyelids – it’s a summer-ready take on monochrome make-up.’

Going Balmy

DRESS, £390, EVARAE

'Swap lip gloss for a nourishing balm this season,’ suggests Emily. ‘The subtle sheen makes light work of refreshing a bold matte lip and makes bare lips appear fuller, all while nourishing sun-parched skin.’

Shop The Shoot: Pack like a pro with these holiday-ready must-haves

1. Guerlain Noir G 24 Hour Intense Volume Mascara

2. Guerlain Terracotta Le Teint

3. Guerlain Terracotta Luminizer Shimmering Powder in 01 Warm Gold

4. Guerlain KissKiss Bee Glow Honey Tint Balm in Honey

5. Sisley Paris Nutritive Lip Balm

6. Jones Road The Best Blush in Berry

7. Guerlain Ombres G Eyeshadow Quad in 518 Summer Jean

Photographs: Jack Grange

Styling: Molly Haylor

Make-Up: Emily Wood using Guerlain

Model: Varsha at Nomad

Hair: Josh Knight using Hair by Sam McKnight

Casting & production: Jessica Evans

Photographer’s assistant: Ollie Radford

Stylist’s assistant: Gavi Weiss

Location: Kandima Maldives, kandima.com

Shoot part-sponsored by Guerlain

