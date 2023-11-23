This Eyelash Growth Serum Is So Good It’s Gone Viral – And There’s 30% Off For Black Friday

Paid Promotion

Eyelash serums entered the chat this year, yielding impressive results on lacklustre lashes in as little as a few weeks. But, not all lash serums are created equal, and with formulas varying drastically in results, it's hard to know what will work and what will, well, flop. Having said that, one product in particular has received much well-deserved hype in the world of lash serums - allow us to introduce: Grande Cosmetic's GrandeLASH Enhancing Serum.

Finding fame on TikTok, the Grande lash serum is infused with a blend of vitamins, peptides, amino acids and hyaluronic acid, improving the look of short, thin and brittle lashes. The result? Naturally longer, fuller lashes in a little as four to six weeks. Deservedly, the serum has received thousands of gushing reviews and - for actual robust evidence - a 12-week study using the GrandeLASH serum found that 91% of participants saw longer looking lashes, 94% saw healthier looking lashes while 97% noticed more visible lashes. We can't argue with science.

Even better, Grande Cosmetics has just dropped a Sephora exclusive gift set, containing a limited crystal-studded GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum as well as a full sized Grande MASCARA, and a travel -sized GrandeBROW Enhancing Serum for - wait for it - £68. And to put into perspective of how great of a deal this is - a full-sized bottle of GrandeLASH-MD retails for £68 - so for only £1 more - you are getting three of Grande Cosmetics best-selling products. Merry Christmas, indeed.

With all the tools needed to bring your lash and brows to life, shop the Sephora exclusive gift set below.