GHOST Fragrances Launch Their Ethereal Skies Christmas Collection

by Sam Dring |

The gift of scent is perhaps one of the most personal and thoughtful presents one can give. Especially at this time of year. For those receiving the gift of perfume, there’s a special kind of joy. To discover a beautiful fragrance under the tree on Christmas morning, chosen just for you by someone you love, is very special.

As scents go, we’ve fallen deeply and desperately for the latest Christmas collection from GHOST - Ethereal Skies. And this year GHOST include their newest fragrance Orb Of Night, which will certainly be featuring on our wish list.

GHOST Orb Of Night oozes character as a woody floriental. There are gorgeous top notes of mandarin, cherry almond and bergamot. This new scent has a charmed sophistication. At its heart are ethereal florals including freesia, orange blossom, Ylang-Ylang and jasmine. Finally, base notes including caramel, sandalwood, ambergris and delicate white musk, create a captivating, hypnotic, and alluring scent.

The perfumiers at GHOST, describe the inspiration behind this addictive and captivating scent…

Meet GHOST Orb of Night, the new seductive fragrance. The moon. The sun. Opposites in perfect harmony, sharing the canopy. Embracing their time to illuminate. Silent moments unveil the light. Romance is revealed in soft focus as the Orb of Night descends and a passionate sun rises once more. A time to escape and connect. The sky mesmerises. The depths of night quietly greet the possibilities of morning. Calm energy wraps the air, pure and all-consuming. Feel deeply. Let the warmth charge your soul.

Over the last two decades GHOST Fragrances have launched twenty-five perfumes. Orb Of Night, is the latest addition to the collection, and joins their stunning portfolio of premium fragrances.

Famous for producing many of the nation’s favourite feminine scents, the brand has cleverly created a plethora of incredible perfumes that are adored. So, whatever your personality, there’s one for you. Dark and sophisticated, rich and warm, light and flirtatious, your dream signature scent is waiting.

And this festive season GHOST has the gifts we’ve been wishing for. The Ethereal Skies Christmas Collection 2022 includes all the forever favourite scents across different gifts and sizes. There are also additional treats such as seasonal highlighters and bath bombs in beautiful, dreamy plastic-free tins to keep even when the holidays are over. The keepsake cases are perfect for displaying your favourite scents and cross body bucket bag for storing your Ethereal GHOST goodies. The mini cracker gift set is beyond cute. And the GHOST mini hanging sets start at £10, so we can all indulge, guilt free.