You Won’t Believe It But TikTok Says Frosted Lips Are Back For 2024

We can’t deny that the beauty industry can be overwhelming at the best of times. Whether we’re contending with the myriad of products that promise to be the next best thing or contesting with the avalanche of application techniques – there’s a lot out there vying for our attention. One thing is for certain, however. Beauty trends are so often cyclical, and the allure of the past always comes back around. Case in point: 00s concealer lips and 90s brows. The latest trend that looks set to make a comeback? Frosted lips, in all their ice-flecked, metallic glory.

While the frosted lip trend had been growing steadily throughout 2023, TikTok trend predictors (yes, it’s a thing) suggest it’s a beauty look that's going to take off in a big way in 2024. The good news? It’s one throw-back that doesn’t involve bleach or tweezers and is actually quite simple to jump on board with.

2024 Beauty Trend Predictions: According To TikTok

But what to expect? Make-up artist Hannah Stephenson weighs in.

‘The essence of the frosted lip from the 90s and 00s remains the same,' Stephenson explains. 'It's iridescent, shimmery and holographic in tone. This new, 2024 interpretation really only differs due to the innovations in the formulations of the lipsticks themselves. There's so many nourishing options, ensuring your lips will never look caky or feel dry - vital if you're working with shimmering pigments. Trust me when I say this look is better the second time around.'

Fancy tapping into the trend?

'I’d first suggest lining your lips with a nude toned liner close to your natural skin-tone,’ says Stephenson. ‘Follow with a moisturising lipstick infused with metallic tones. It was a pale pink shade with a hint of silver that made the look so popular in the 90s and 00s, and it still stands the test of time today. Team with a subtle, sheer wash of colour across the lid for a more contemporary pairing. It's a look that can feel very elegant and ethereal with such minimal effort.'

Reach for these Grazia-approved frosted lipsticks below...

SHOP: The Best Frosted Lipsticks

1. Mac Frost Lipstick In Angel For the perfect pink Price: £ 20 www.lookfantastic.com View offer Description A cult classic, Mac's Frost lipstick is infused with reflective particles for a pearlescent, ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Soft, satin finish Cons May take regular reapplication Price: £ 20 www.lookfantastic.com View offer

2. Illamasqua Beyond Lipstick In Treasure For a luminous finish Price: £ 6 (was £20) www.lookfantastic.com View offer Description Particularly flattering for those with darker skin tones, Illamasqua's lipstick in the shade ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Beautifully pigmented Cons Often sells-out Price: £ 6 (was £20) www.lookfantastic.com View offer

3. SUQQU Marble Colour Lipstick in 102 For a subtle sheen Price: £ 32 www.cultbeauty.co.uk View offer Description Ideal for those who want to tap into the trend in a more subtle way, Suqqu's marble lipstick is ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Can be layered over lipstick Cons An investment Price: £ 32 www.cultbeauty.co.uk View offer