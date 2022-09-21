Fashion Week SS23: All The Best Beauty Looks

by Sameeha Shaikh |

Fashion week is upon us and the sartorial relief is truly welcome.

Hot off the heels of NYFW, where many beauty trends were revealed, all eyes are now on London where fresh, experimental hair and make-up moments are in full force both on and off the runway – whether that be street style outside shows or models walking down the catwalks.

Here are our favourites so far…

All That Glitters

Daring beauty looks took centre stage New York Fashion Week, in the form of glitter. While Tory Burch’s lead make-up artist Diane Kendal opted to wash lids with silver to create a glitter-cladded cat eye, Peter Do’s models had their brows brushed through with shimmer.

Tip: Glitter can be very wearable. Opt for easy-to-wear formulas with minimal fall out like the E.L.F Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow or Nars' loose, densely packed metallic eye pigment Powerchrome Loose Eye Pigment, £22, and don't be afraid to pack the product on with your fingers. If you'd rather go all out, use a small amount of NYX's Multitasker Mixing Medium, which acts as an adhesive, and apply the brand's Metallic Eye Glitter on top.

High-Fashion Clean-Girl



The TikTok Clean Girl aesthetic has been transported from our FYPs to the runway. The brief? Luminous skin, utilisation of natural tones and scraped back hair. Shows including Alice + Olivia, Eckhaus Latta, PatBo, and Altuzzara collectively sent fresh-faced models down the catwalk, giving Clean Girl the high-fashion treatment.

Tip: Key to nailing this trend is a glowy skin base, and boy do we love the sound of that. Speaking of love, the Victoria Beckham Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer in Golden, £58, which hydrates and preps the skin magnificently, is a one-way ticket to starting the look off right. Bronze and blush lightly, and finish with a glossy lip. This is the new iteration of the no make-up make-up look, where the effortlessness finish is created with no more than five products: a glowy skincare base, a dewy tint, cream blush and bronzer and a wash of colour across the lips.

The XXL Braid

This season braids are everywhere. From a butterfly-inspired plait at Collina Strada to the XXL braids seen at Tia Adeola, the humble plait is not so humble anymore.

Tip: Creating a slicked back, neat base is key to letting your braid shine. Tame your loose strands and flyaways with Larry King's Flyaway With Me Kit, £19, for an uber-neat look.

Holiday Chic

For RIXO's presentation, Global Makeup Artist for NARS Vincent Ford was inspired by 'Postcards from Goa’. The look featured a fresh, light, barely-there base, faux freckles and a red lip, that paid tribute to the late Queen's love of the very same hue.