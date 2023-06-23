Beauty Is Really Important To Me At Eid, So Here Are All The Best Products I’ve Tried

For me, Eid can't really be special if I put no effort into my beauty routine. I love to get my hair blow dried in the morning as well as buy brand new make-up for the occasion. Since bright colours are the very soul of South Asian clothes, I'm always careful not to overdo my make-up – as a result, I've spent years perfecting my look, so feel I'm well-placed to share some recommendations.
The art lies in striking a balance between your clothes, jewellery and make-up. If your jewellery is more on the traditional side with eye catching pendants – jhumkas –and gold stone gems – kundan – don't do an overly-dramatic eye. If you're going for an intense eye look, pick a lip colour from the nude family.
Either way, I've found products to create the perfect look for Eid, whatever your style. From skincare to make-up, here are my favourite things to wear for the celebrations...
1. Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream
Description
Make-up artist Hannah Martin swears by using this moisturiser as a base or primer and I
2. Shiseido Kajal INKARTIST Liner
Description
Kajal is as essential to South-Asian beauty as SPF (almost). This one is by far the perfect
3. Jones Road Lip & Cheek Stick
Description
I’m definitely a ‘you can never wear enough blush’ kind of girl and this cheek stick can be
4. Known Advanced Collagen Supplement
Description
I always start with a collagen supplement as part of my daily beauty routine and this advanced
5. Kiehl's <strong>Turmeric & Cranberry Seed Energizing Radiance Masque</strong>
Description
This is my go-to ‘instant facial’ for a guaranteed pick-me-up whenever my skin feels dull and
6. Vieve Half Lash
Description
Make-up isn’t complete without false lashes and I’m obsessed with these ones. I like to have a
7. MAC Matte Lipstick in Velvet Teddy
Description
If you are going slightly heavier on the eyes, this gorgeous lipstick offers the perfect nude
8. Shavata Singh
Description
Brow guru Shavata Singh continues to pave the way for eyebrow perfection. Traditionally, South
9. Chanel
Description
A classic red nail colour is a beauty essential for Eid and I’ll never get bored of this Rouge
10. Tom Ford Eau De Soleil Eau de Toilette Spray
Description
A new fragrance to wear on Eid is my guilty pleasure and this one has become my favourite. It
11. Dyson Airwrap Styler
Description
Big hair don’t care. South Asians love to add volume to their hair and this Dyson styler never
12. Bobbi Brown Corrector
Description
To avoid family commenting on how tired I look (!), I always use a great under-eye concealer. This
WHEN IS EID?
Eid Al-Adha known as ‘Big Eid’ or the ‘festival of sacrifice’ is due to fall on June 28 (Wednesday). This occasion marks the final day of Haj (pilgrimage) and millions of Muslims donate to charity, usually by the (symbolic) sacrifice of an animal that Muslims can eat. For example, some Muslims will donate money that represents the value of an animal to a number of Islamic charities around the world, distributing the meat to the poor. This Eid is all about sacrifice, known as ‘qurbani’, and there is nothing more fulfilling knowing that just a small contribution can help feed thousands of people.
Eid rituals vary in each household. For me, it starts with morning prayers at the Mosque, followed by my favourite Eid breakfast, channa and halwa puri (chickpea curry with semolina and fried flat breads). In my household, my parents usually cook up a storm the night before Eid; I’m salivating at the thought of it all! Some families like to spend Eid dining at a fabulous restaurant like Dishoom, Darjeeling Express, Maroush or local Pakistani restaurants where signature dishes are introduced on the day.
If you haven’t had the chance to source your outfit yet, don't worry: there is an Eid exhibition on June 25 (Sunday) at The Hilton on Park Lane in London. The Exhibit is founded by Alyzeh Rahim Shirazi and showcases some of the very best Pakistani designers.