Beauty Is Really Important To Me At Eid, So Here Are All The Best Products I’ve Tried

by Sadaf Quyoum |

For me, Eid can't really be special if I put no effort into my beauty routine. I love to get my hair blow dried in the morning as well as buy brand new make-up for the occasion. Since bright colours are the very soul of South Asian clothes, I'm always careful not to overdo my make-up – as a result, I've spent years perfecting my look, so feel I'm well-placed to share some recommendations.

The art lies in striking a balance between your clothes, jewellery and make-up. If your jewellery is more on the traditional side with eye catching pendants – jhumkas –and gold stone gems – kundan – don't do an overly-dramatic eye. If you're going for an intense eye look, pick a lip colour from the nude family.

Sadaf on her way to an Eid event

Either way, I've found products to create the perfect look for Eid, whatever your style. From skincare to make-up, here are my favourite things to wear for the celebrations...

To celebrate Eid, we've got a Grazia members exclusive for you. On the Grazia app this week Dishoom is giving you the chance to win a family meal out at your favourite location. Simply visit the Grazia Members Website (graziadaily.co.uk)

1. Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Buy now Description

Make-up artist Hannah Martin swears by using this moisturiser as a base or primer and I ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

2. Shiseido Kajal INKARTIST Liner Buy now Description

Kajal is as essential to South-Asian beauty as SPF (almost). This one is by far the perfect ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

3. Jones Road Lip & Cheek Stick Buy now Description

I’m definitely a ‘you can never wear enough blush’ kind of girl and this cheek stick can be ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

4. Known Advanced Collagen Supplement Buy now Description

I always start with a collagen supplement as part of my daily beauty routine and this advanced ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

5. Kiehl's <strong>Turmeric & Cranberry Seed Energizing Radiance Masque</strong> Buy now Description This is my go-to ‘instant facial’ for a guaranteed pick-me-up whenever my skin feels dull and ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

6. Vieve Half Lash Buy now Description

Make-up isn’t complete without false lashes and I’m obsessed with these ones. I like to have a ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

7. MAC Matte Lipstick in Velvet Teddy Buy now Description

If you are going slightly heavier on the eyes, this gorgeous lipstick offers the perfect nude ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

8. Shavata Singh Buy now Description Brow guru Shavata Singh continues to pave the way for eyebrow perfection. Traditionally, South ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

9. Chanel Buy now Description A classic red nail colour is a beauty essential for Eid and I’ll never get bored of this Rouge ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

10. Tom Ford Eau De Soleil Eau de Toilette Spray Buy now Description A new fragrance to wear on Eid is my guilty pleasure and this one has become my favourite. It ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

11. Dyson Airwrap Styler Buy now Description Big hair don’t care. South Asians love to add volume to their hair and this Dyson styler never ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

12. Bobbi Brown Corrector Buy now Description To avoid family commenting on how tired I look (!), I always use a great under-eye concealer. This ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

WHEN IS EID?

Eid Al-Adha known as ‘Big Eid’ or the ‘festival of sacrifice’ is due to fall on June 28 (Wednesday). This occasion marks the final day of Haj (pilgrimage) and millions of Muslims donate to charity, usually by the (symbolic) sacrifice of an animal that Muslims can eat. For example, some Muslims will donate money that represents the value of an animal to a number of Islamic charities around the world, distributing the meat to the poor. This Eid is all about sacrifice, known as ‘qurbani’, and there is nothing more fulfilling knowing that just a small contribution can help feed thousands of people.

Eid rituals vary in each household. For me, it starts with morning prayers at the Mosque, followed by my favourite Eid breakfast, channa and halwa puri (chickpea curry with semolina and fried flat breads). In my household, my parents usually cook up a storm the night before Eid; I’m salivating at the thought of it all! Some families like to spend Eid dining at a fabulous restaurant like Dishoom, Darjeeling Express, Maroush or local Pakistani restaurants where signature dishes are introduced on the day.