Beauty Is Really Important To Me At Eid, So Here Are All The Best Products I’ve Tried

One writer's advice on how to feel your very best for the celebrations.

eid beauty makeup
by Sadaf Quyoum |
Posted
1
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream
2
Shiseido Kajal INKARTIST Liner
3
Jones Road Lip &amp; Cheek Stick
4
Known Advanced Collagen Supplement
5
Kiehl's <strong>Turmeric &amp; Cranberry Seed Energizing Radiance Masque</strong>
6
Vieve Half Lash
7
MAC Matte Lipstick in Velvet Teddy
8
Shavata Singh
9
Chanel
10
Tom Ford Eau De Soleil Eau de Toilette Spray
11
Dyson Airwrap Styler
12
Bobbi Brown Corrector
For me, Eid can't really be special if I put no effort into my beauty routine. I love to get my hair blow dried in the morning as well as buy brand new make-up for the occasion. Since bright colours are the very soul of South Asian clothes, I'm always careful not to overdo my make-up – as a result, I've spent years perfecting my look, so feel I'm well-placed to share some recommendations.

The art lies in striking a balance between your clothes, jewellery and make-up. If your jewellery is more on the traditional side with eye catching pendants – jhumkas –and gold stone gems – kundan – don't do an overly-dramatic eye. If you're going for an intense eye look, pick a lip colour from the nude family.

Sadaf on her way to an Eid event

Either way, I've found products to create the perfect look for Eid, whatever your style. From skincare to make-up, here are my favourite things to wear for the celebrations...

To celebrate Eid, we've got a Grazia members exclusive for you. On the Grazia app this week Dishoom is giving you the chance to win a family meal out at your favourite location. Simply visit the Grazia Members Website (graziadaily.co.uk)

1. Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream

2. Shiseido Kajal INKARTIST Liner

3. Jones Road Lip &amp; Cheek Stick

4. Known Advanced Collagen Supplement

5. Kiehl's <strong>Turmeric &amp; Cranberry Seed Energizing Radiance Masque</strong>

6. Vieve Half Lash

7. MAC Matte Lipstick in Velvet Teddy

8. Shavata Singh

9. Chanel

10. Tom Ford Eau De Soleil Eau de Toilette Spray

11. Dyson Airwrap Styler

12. Bobbi Brown Corrector

WHEN IS EID?

Eid Al-Adha known as ‘Big Eid’ or the ‘festival of sacrifice’ is due to fall on June 28 (Wednesday). This occasion marks the final day of Haj (pilgrimage) and millions of Muslims donate to charity, usually by the (symbolic) sacrifice of an animal that Muslims can eat. For example, some Muslims will donate money that represents the value of an animal to a number of Islamic charities around the world, distributing the meat to the poor. This Eid is all about sacrifice, known as ‘qurbani’, and there is nothing more fulfilling knowing that just a small contribution can help feed thousands of people.

Eid rituals vary in each household. For me, it starts with morning prayers at the Mosque, followed by my favourite Eid breakfast, channa and halwa puri (chickpea curry with semolina and fried flat breads). In my household, my parents usually cook up a storm the night before Eid; I’m salivating at the thought of it all! Some families like to spend Eid dining at a fabulous restaurant like Dishoom, Darjeeling Express, Maroush or local Pakistani restaurants where signature dishes are introduced on the day.

If you haven’t had the chance to source your outfit yet, don't worry: there is an Eid exhibition on June 25 (Sunday) at The Hilton on Park Lane in London. The Exhibit is founded by Alyzeh Rahim Shirazi and showcases some of the very best Pakistani designers.

