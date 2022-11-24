Christmas is coming! Get your hands on Grazia’s ultimate Winter Hamper.

by Grazia |

This year we have partnered with Glossybox to celebrate the festive season the only way we know how - with a new Winter Hamper, which delivers everything you need for the season ahead. We’ve covered all bases, from the softly blurring lightweight primer from Avant, to a smudgeable bronze eyeshadow stick from Bobbi Brown. And for when the party’s over? A delicious and cosseting ESPA candle. It’s so good, we defy you not to open all at once – and certainly won’t judge if you do.

So, what's inside?

AVANT

PRO PERFECTING COLLAGEN TOUCHE ÉCLAT PRIMER RRP / £ 8 5 *

Lightweight and hydrating, this smart formula works to softly blur and mattify for a smooth and uniform canvas on

which to apply make-up, ensuring looks last longer.

BOBBI BROWN

LONG WEAR CREAM SHADOW STICK – GOLDEN BRONZE RRP / £ 25 *

This swipe-and-go cream eye shadow glides on with ease, offering up to 24 hours of effortless bronze. Work across your lid and into your socket, before blending with your finger or a brush. Desk to drinks in less than 2 minutes.

NEOM

PERFECT NIGHT’S SLEEP PILLOW SPRAY RRP / £ 20 *

This natural sleep mist will help you relax and unwind. Expertly blended using 14 of the purest possible essential oils, there’s English Lavender, Chamomile and Patchouli. Spray on your pillow to usher a deep and peaceful slumber.

MY KIT CO.

METALLICS BRUSH SET RRP / £ 49. 50 *

A limited-edition seven-piece brush set that caters to everything from complexion to brows. With soft synthetic fibres, these brushes make application and blending a doddle, while looking chic too.

REFY

BODY GLOW RRP / RRP £ 28 *

A body serum that leaves skin looking and feeling healthy and hydrated with a glass-like finish. Lightweight and silky, it goes on like a dream, supplying skin with a supremely sexy glow.

DOCTORS FORMULA

LUCKY DIP! RRP / £ 9 9 OR RRP £ 1 0 9 *

You’ll receive either the Marine Collagen Instant Hydration Repair Treatment, which offers instant hydration and nourishment, or the Radiance Eye Serum, which perks up tired peepers and helps to lessen the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

ILLAMASQUA

ULTRAMATTER LIPSTICK RRP / £ 17 *

Highly pigmented and with a flawless no-shine finish, Ultramatter creates an intense and bold lip look. In shade Bare, a universally flattering sandy rose, this will be your new go-to.

ESPA

POSITIVITY CANDLE RRP / £ 37 *

Infused with a combination of Jasmine, Gardenia, Bergamot and Sweet Orange, this hand-poured soy wax candle is as uplifting as they come.