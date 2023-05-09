I Tried The Chanel Cream Bronzer To See If It’s Really Worth All The Hype

Not all beauty products are equal. If you need proof of such a fact, you clearly haven't tried Chanel's Les Beiges Bronzing Cream. It's likely you've heard of it – the internet is awash with discussions of its brilliance and all sorts of reviews. But the fact that it's from the hallowed beauty halls of Chanel is not what makes this product so appealing – it's genuinely one of the best bronzers in the business. I know this because I – a staunch bronzer avoider – have tried it.

Why choose a cream bronzer?

Creamy textures have become more popular recently, largely due to a rise in demand for minimalist skin and super-glowy finishes. Unlike their powder counterparts, cream bronzers offer a natural light to skin and are buildable, so they're much easier to control when applying. They also, in my experience, leave skin feeling more hydrated and not bogged-down in product.

As Chanel make-up artist Marco Antonio says, 'Cream bronzer provides a natural, matte finish and is long-wearing. It can be used to add warmth and definition to the face and provides a natural, dewy finish that blends seamlessly into the skin. It can also be used to contour and sculpt the face for a more defined look. Cream bronzer is a great option for those with dry skin, as it doesn't emphasise dry patches.'

Unlike a slightly heavier, more contoured look, cream formulae will give you glow, whether you just want a little oomph for everyday or if you're creating a bolder make-up look by night. Mary Greenwell, legendary make-up artist who counts the likes of Cate Blanchett and Jessica Chastain among her clients, suggests that this formula is ideal for those looking to achieve the glowy skin that's so popular right now:

'The contour look has gone – Chanel's cream bronzer is the perfect way to achieve glow. It's very much of-the-moment but I do think 'glow' make-up will be around forever. Powder will always last longer than cream, even though this cream is wonderfully formulated. But I have to say this formula is so good you can wear it all day, every day.'

How to apply Chanel's cream bronzer

If you've never used a cream bronzer before, Greenwell advises caution – and practise. 'Apply very, very gently,' she says. 'I always use fingers, I think they’re the best tool to blend cream products with – just put it on very slowly and gently. You have to get to know the product, which you can’t really do with a cream bronzer until you start to use it. Practise with it, work out its texture and then you can feel more confident when using it.'

Always start with less product than you think you need, so that you can build up to your desired effect. Otherwise you may struggle to blend it properly and it might end up looking patchy – this is exactly what happened to me when I first used it but, after a bit of trial and error, I got the hang of it. If you've always used powders, as I had, you'll just need a little bit of time to get used to a creamy texture.

If you are adamant you want to use a brush, try a large, fluffy one to apply to all those areas where the sun would naturally hit your face. This will give you a radiant glow, as if you've just spend a long weekend on the beach. Antonio agrees:

'A large, fluffy brush will help me apply the product evenly and prevent streaks or harsh lines. Remember: less is often more when it comes to bronzer. Start with a light application and build up gradually until you achieve your desired level of bronzing. Blending is key. Make sure to blend out any harsh lines or edges for a natural-looking finish. Using a small or dense brush can lead to an over-application of the product.'

Antonio also has one great tip to remember, which is obvious but nevertheless forgotten too easily: 'If you apply bronzer to your face but not your neck and chest, it can create an unnatural contrast. Make sure to blend the bronzer down onto your neck and chest for a seamless look.'

Our verdict:

Delicious packaging aside (nobody does it quite like Chanel), I would say that the versatility of this product is one of its strongest attributes. I have, historically, avoided bronzer as I could never find a product that gave me just the right amount of glow without looking too harsh – until I tried this.

By starting with a small amount and building up to what you want, you really can achieve different 'levels' of glow with ease. The texture is really lovely and it blends very easily, too, so it doesn't disturb any make-up you might be wearing underneath. It also works beyond the realms of a traditional bronzer, as Greenwell explains:

'If you just want to give yourself a lift of colour, you can use it all over your skin because it’s not a powder, which makes it really wearable. So you use your moisturisers etc, then you put on the bronzer as almost like a foundation or concealer, lightly over the face, which is a wonderful way to use it. You can also use it under your cheekbone as a light kind of contour, which looks much more natural than doing the same thing with powder.

'I love the advantage of being able to wear it all over- obviously depending on what you’re wearing, you can even apply it to your collarbone.'

In essence, then, you can give yourself an almost all-over holiday glow with just one product.

