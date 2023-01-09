The £35 Sell-Out Chanel Compact Mirror Is Finally Back In Stock

Every so often all you need is a little retail therapy to help boost your mood. And if it's something luxury, like say, a Chanel compact mirror, it's an added bonus. Very few things compare to the feeling experienced after a lavish unboxing. Delicately opening the envelope, undoing the neatly tied bows, and lifting the lid .... it all adds up to an instant serotonin boost. But let's be real - not all of us have the budget for a full-on designer splurge.

If you're anything like me, aka someone who follows TikTok religiously, you will have seen the 'cheapest thing' trend. People are embracing the idea of treating themselves to small, affordable luxuries, and the Chanel Compact Mirror is the perfect example. For just £35, you can add a touch of high-end glamour to your everyday routine without breaking the bank. And yes, you get the pretty packaging too...

But, let’s not forget the practicality of a mini mirror. Black, sleek and adorned with the iconic interlocking C's the Chanel compact mirror makes an elegant bag essential. Sure, you could use your phone camera to check your lippy or fix those stray hairs, but there’s something so much more sophisticated, about pulling out a chic compact. Plus, you avoid seeing your face on the front camera.

So for £35, there is nothing wrong with a little luxury purchase once in a while. Grab whilst stocks last because it's so good, it never stays in stock! Shop the Chanel compact mirror below.