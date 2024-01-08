Banish the Blues – Win a Grazia Beauty Club Box!

With Monday 15 January said to be the gloomiest day of the year, we’re flipping the script and turning frowns upside down this Blue Monday!

Join the Grazia Beauty Club between 8th – 11th January and get automatically entered into a prize draw to be in with a chance of winning an EXTRA Grazia Beauty Club Box. Packed with must-have beauty products worth over £150+, this box of beauty joy will help to banish the blues and brighten your day. You could keep the extra box as an extra treat to yourself, or it could be the perfect gift to cheer up a friend or loved one.

Keep up to date with the latest trends, must-know brands, and the best buys with a Grazia Beauty Club Membership. You’ll get every fortnightly issue of Grazia delivered free to your door, an annual beauty box bursting with everyday essential beauty products, plus receive invites to exclusive live online tutorials with leading industry experts. It’s your one-stop shop for all things beauty, all year round.