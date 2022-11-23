All The Holly Willoughby Approved Beauty Buys You Can Shop In The Black Friday Sale This Year

From Holly Willoughby's signature glossy blonde hair to her approachable take on make-up, the much-loved presenter is renowned for her no-fuss approach to beauty.

A quick scroll through Holly's Instagram page, as well as that of her make-up artist Patsy O’Neill, is often all you need to lock down the exact make-up buys Holly makes a play for, whether ahead of filming This Morning or attending a glitzy red carpet event.

Speaking about her approach to make-up and beauty with The Telegraph, Holly said, 'my beauty tips are pretty basic, but I think I expect a lot from the products I use. I want minimal products on my bathroom side with maximum effect, so I make sure they work hard for me.'

If this resonates with you and a streamlined routine filled with hardworking, efficacious formulas is what you're about, look no further than our edit of Holly's favourite beauty buys to date, many of which you can snap up in this week's Black Friday sales.

Shop: Holly Willoughby's Favourite Beauty Buys