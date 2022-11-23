All The Holly Willoughby Approved Beauty Buys You Can Shop In The Black Friday Sale This Year

From Holly Willoughby's signature glossy blonde hair to her approachable take on make-up, the much-loved presenter is renowned for her no-fuss approach to beauty.
A quick scroll through Holly's Instagram page, as well as that of her make-up artist Patsy O’Neill, is often all you need to lock down the exact make-up buys Holly makes a play for, whether ahead of filming This Morning or attending a glitzy red carpet event.
Speaking about her approach to make-up and beauty with The Telegraph, Holly said, 'my beauty tips are pretty basic, but I think I expect a lot from the products I use. I want minimal products on my bathroom side with maximum effect, so I make sure they work hard for me.'
If this resonates with you and a streamlined routine filled with hardworking, efficacious formulas is what you're about, look no further than our edit of Holly's favourite beauty buys to date, many of which you can snap up in this week's Black Friday sales.
Shop: Holly Willoughby's Favourite Beauty Buys
This two-in-one foundation and concealer used by Holly can be applied to achieve all-over coverage or as a concealer to targeted areas.
If you're after definition, length and lift like Holly, this will be your bag. The film-forming technology coats lashes in lightweight fibres which serve up a fluttery finish.
Formulated with aloe vera, antioxidant rich rosemary and nourishing jojoba, Holly's hair stylist swears by this game-changer which helps to protect and nourish your hair as well as scalp.
There's a lot of hype around this eyeliner, so it's no wonder Patsy uses it to create the precision feline flicks on Holly. Super pigmented, long-lasting and easy to use, its matte formula will leave you impressed.
NARS is known for its pigmented, high-performance products, especially in the blush department, and this buy is a prime example. Patsy uses this specific shade on Holly for a healthy flush of colour on the cheeks.