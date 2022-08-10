The £9 Mascara Florence Pugh’s Make-Up Artist Swears By For His Clients

by Laura Capon |

We love an affordable make-up recommendation and we love it even more when it has the seal of expert approval.

Alex Babsky is a British celebrity make-up artist whose client list is a who's who of top tier acting talent. We're talking Florence Pugh, Gemma Chan, Simone Ashley, Nicola Coughlan and Jodie Comer to name a few.

On Tuesday Alex did a Q&A on his Instagram stories and thankfully for me, my stalking paid off as he shared a hero drugstore buy that he swears by so much he has one for every single client.

Not only do celebrity MUAs have access to every single make-up brand, but they also put products through vigorous tests. HD photography, long shoot days, baking temperatures and intense scrutiny are just some of the challenges they face on a day-to-day basis, so if they say a product is good, we really trust them.

Despite having access to high end brands you could only dream of, Alex revealed that his current mascara of choice is one that you can pick up for less than £10 in your local Boots or Superdrug.

Maybelline's The Falsies might not be their newest release, but their waterproof formula has a special place in Alex's heart and kit if you go by how many tubes he has.

Yes, that is 14 tubes of The Falsies, each labelled with the initials of his clients and the eagled eyed amongst you will have already seen JC, FP and SA.

Alex shared the picture in reference to being asked the best drugstore make-up product. In response he said, "So many to choose from, but I currently love this @maybelline Falsies Waterproof Mascara that I've got one for most clients".

We know what we're adding to our basket immediately, thanks Alex.

Shop The Mascara Florence Pugh's Make-Up Artist Swears By