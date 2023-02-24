A Fashion Forward Bottle, Famous Muse And Focus On Sustainability – Prada Paradoxe Is A Truly Icon Fragrance

by Sam Dring |

When Italian luxury fashion house Prada launched its new women’s fragrance, Prada Paradoxe, not only was an iconic scent born, but an iconic bottle too. With Emma Watson as brand ambassador success was instant.

Watson burst onto the big screen at the tender age of 10 in the role of Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter franchise. Today, the globally recognized British actor and humanitarian is also an icon off screen. In 2014 she was named a U.N Women Goodwill Ambassador advocating for young women and gender equality. Now she’s making her directorial debut with the Prada campaign, allowing her to tell the story of the fragrance and express her vision for Paradoxe.

The collaboration between Watson and Prada is perfection. Her film for the fragrance explores the theme of what it is to be a woman, what it is to be a paradox, allowing Watson to show her strength and vulnerability in equal measure.

The headline for Prada Paradoxe is Never The Same, Always Myself. It explores the concept that we are complex individuals always re-inventing, with many layers to our persona.

Prada’s new Eau de Parfum opens with delicate, light, and crisp notes of Neroli, extracted just as the flower blooms to capture the bud’s freshest dimension. Amber accords sit at the heart of the fragrance to reveal a vibrant warmth and re-invented sensuality. At the base, to bring a subtly intense, long-lasting, and unforgettable depth to Paradoxe, a new musk molecule has been developed, light enough to notice right from the first spritz.

The scent is beautiful, evocative, and intriguing. The design and shape of the bottle mirror the brands own iconic logo - it's like holding a little piece of the art in the palm of your hand. For fashion and fragrance lovers, Paradoxe is the ultimate must have, it is the perfect way to step into the world of Prada. It is sophisticated, avant-garde and eccentric – everything the brand represents.

Paradoxe is also the very first refillable fragrance by Prada. To ensure a more sustainable impact and allow less packaging material, the glass bottle has been designed to limit its weight and use of glass. The eau de parfum comes in three sizes, all are refillable.

Prada’s passion for sustainable luxury can be shown within both their fashion, for example the Prada re-nylon project which blends innovation and fine craftsmanship, and their fragrances. All Prada Paradoxe bottles are refillable precious bottles made to last.

Since its launch last summer Prada Paradoxe has swiftly become a highly desirable and iconic fragrance, with its fashion forward bottle, famous muse and focus on sustainability adding to its appeal.

So, with Mother’s Day on the horizon give the perfect gift with Prada Paradoxe: the new refillable fragrance for her.