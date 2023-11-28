Introducing Zara Hair – Now The High-Street Giant Is Influencing Our Hair-Care Routine

When Zara first launched its beauty range back in 2021 it rose to critical acclaim, fast. Why? The eclectic collection of blushers, eyeshadows, lipsticks and nail polishes boasted great quality, affordability, sustainability and were created with the brand's penchant for design in mind, with luxurious and refillable packaging. It was mastered and developed under the creative direction of make-up artist Diane Kendal, a backstage fashion week regular, who ensured the range was playful, innovative, and fresh – look to the energetic hues and fully-customisable palettes for proof. But now, Zara gears up for the most exciting launch since the inception of its beauty range with Zara Hair.

Formulated, curated and designed with renowned hair stylist, Guido Palau – the man behind the elaborate looks seen on Versace's runways – comes a four-piece taster of what Zara Hair has in store for 2024. Just in time for the holidays, the Glitter In Gold collection, which stars our go-to gal for hair inspiration Kaia Gerber, promises to ready you from 'hair to toe' for party season and calls for high-impact, fashion-focused hairstyles with the help of gold coloured gel, gold glitter spray, golden bobby pins and a - you guessed it - gold comb.

Credit: Zara

This is 'make-up for your hair', explains Guido, 'you can update your hair and make it look fun just for a night'. The two styling products and two styling accessories mark Zara's first brush (pun intended) into the hair space and preempts all that is yet to come, and it's quite the entrance indeed.

A series of relaxed, tutorial-like videos starring Gerber accompany the launch to showcase the golden magic. 'I love Kaia,' Palau confesses, 'she represents Zara Hair for me, both relatable and aspirational. She wants to

have fun with her hair. I love the way she is kind of boyish as well as super feminine at the same

time,' making her the ideal person to front the versatile products in this holiday collection.

Credit: Zara

With Palau's prowess for hair, Zara has formulated a range of products that have an ability to create show stopping, runway looks if you so wanted, but keeps the every day woman in mind. Zara Hair offers up user-friendly, non-sticky, non-greasy hair heroes that won't weigh your hair down or become stiff if you enjoy running your hands through it. Available for £34.99 from Thursday 30th November, the first phase of the new collection makes for the perfect entry into Zara's world of haircare. Intrigued? Learn more about the collection below.