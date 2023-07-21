Get The Gloss: The Liquid Hair Trend You Need To Know About

by Cassie Steer |

Need shine-focused hair inspiration this summer? Look no further.

Photographs: Trisha Ward, Hair: Davide Barbieri Using L’oréal Paris, Beauty Direction + Words: Cassie Steer, Style Direction Jessica Evans, Shot At: Château De Candie, Chambéry.

Liquid Assets

With #glasshair trending on TikTok, mega-watt shine is in and it starts in the shower. ‘Healthy hair reflects more light and, while serums and shine sprays are great, they can only do so much,’ says hairstylist Davide Barbieri, the pro behind these looks. Try a follicle-fortifying buy, such as L’Oréal Paris Elvive Bond Repair Pre-Shampoo Treatment.

Glisten Up

You don’t have to go full-throttle wet-look to embrace the trend; accents of shine like these amped-up micro-plaits are an easy way to elevate your usual style. ‘Mist the section you are plaiting with texture spray to add grip, then finish with a spritz of shine spray,’ says Barbieri.

That's A Wrap

Polish up a pony or bun instantly by concealing any ties or bands with a section of your own hair. ‘Wrap it around the elastic before pinning it underneath and spritzing with a shine-boosting hairspray,’ says Barbieri.

Beach Waves 2.0

Even beachy hair has had a S/S ’23 glow up (think glossy, effortlessly tousled texture without the crunch). ‘I like to mix salt spray and oil together for just-off-the beach texture that looks and feels hydrated,’ says Barbieri, who recommends twisting sections of damp hair and pinning until dry for lo-fi waves.

Shop: The Gleam Team

1. Buly 1803 The Amiable Comb Buy now Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

2. L’Oréal Paris Elvive Bond Repair Conditioner Buy now Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

3. <br>L’Oréal Paris Elnett Heat Protect Straight Hairspray Buy now Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

4. L’Oréal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Hair Oil Miracle Hair Perfector Buy now Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

5. Syd Hayes London Hair Pin Silver Buy now Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

6. Sam McKnight Sundaze Sea Spray Buy now Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

7. Hair Proud Glass Hair Heat Activated Smoothing Buy now Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

8. L’Oréal Paris Elnett Hairspray for Normal Hold & Shine Buy now Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

9. Kristin Ess Weightless Shine Leave-In Conditioner Buy now Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

10. L’Oréal Paris Elvive Bond Repair Leave-in Serum Buy now Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

11. L’Oréal Paris Elvive Bond Repair Pre-Shampoo Treatment L’Oréal Paris Buy now Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

Photographs: Trisha Ward

Hair: Davide Barbieri Using L’oréal Paris

Dress: £518, Anna October

Shirt: £360, Eres

Model: Hanna Juzon At Elite Model Management

Make-Up: Emily Wood Using L’oréal Paris

Casting & Production: Jessica Evans

Digital: Daniel Balica

Location: Château De Candie, Chambéry (chateaudecandie.com)