Get The Gloss: The Liquid Hair Trend You Need To Know About

Need shine-focused hair inspiration this summer? Look no further.
Photographs: Trisha Ward, Hair: Davide Barbieri Using L’oréal Paris, Beauty Direction + Words: Cassie Steer, Style Direction Jessica Evans, Shot At: Château De Candie, Chambéry.
Liquid Assets
With #glasshair trending on TikTok, mega-watt shine is in and it starts in the shower. ‘Healthy hair reflects more light and, while serums and shine sprays are great, they can only do so much,’ says hairstylist Davide Barbieri, the pro behind these looks. Try a follicle-fortifying buy, such as L’Oréal Paris Elvive Bond Repair Pre-Shampoo Treatment.
Glisten Up
You don’t have to go full-throttle wet-look to embrace the trend; accents of shine like these amped-up micro-plaits are an easy way to elevate your usual style. ‘Mist the section you are plaiting with texture spray to add grip, then finish with a spritz of shine spray,’ says Barbieri.
That's A Wrap
Polish up a pony or bun instantly by concealing any ties or bands with a section of your own hair. ‘Wrap it around the elastic before pinning it underneath and spritzing with a shine-boosting hairspray,’ says Barbieri.
Beach Waves 2.0
Even beachy hair has had a S/S ’23 glow up (think glossy, effortlessly tousled texture without the crunch). ‘I like to mix salt spray and oil together for just-off-the beach texture that looks and feels hydrated,’ says Barbieri, who recommends twisting sections of damp hair and pinning until dry for lo-fi waves.
Shop: The Gleam Team
Photographs: Trisha Ward
Hair: Davide Barbieri Using L’oréal Paris
Dress: £518, Anna October
Shirt: £360, Eres
Model: Hanna Juzon At Elite Model Management
Make-Up: Emily Wood Using L’oréal Paris
Casting & Production: Jessica Evans
Digital: Daniel Balica
Location: Château De Candie, Chambéry (chateaudecandie.com)
*Part Sponsored By L’Oréal Paris, Available At boots.com