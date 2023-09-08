The Collab Everyone Is Talking About: Peggy Gou Has Joined Forces With Authentic Beauty Concept

World renowned DJ and fashion icon Peggy Gou has teamed up with Authentic Beauty Concept, a premium brand with a holistic take on hair care, co-created by a forward-thinking hairdresser collective intent on disrupting the beauty space.

Authentic Beauty Concept has already become something of a movement and has a clear vision in mind – to inspire and build trust. This brand does what it says on the tin and has already amassed a loyal following.

Central to Authentic Beauty Concept’s ethos is the belief that authentic beauty should be both natural and simple – it's all about forgoing filters and embracing our own unique beauty, being bold and unapologetically ourselves. This celebration of authenticity is not only what attracted wildly successful artist Peggy Gou to team up with the brand, it’s also the driving force behind the brand’s well thought out range of hair care, a line-up comprised of everything from hydrating serums to cleansers, conditioners and leave-in conditioners.

As for ingredients, Authentic Beauty Concept believe that what you consciously leave out is just as important as what you put in. Their products are vegan, registered by the Vegan Society™ and PETA-certified, as well as free from sulphates, parabens, mineral oils, and silicones. These are products with integrity.

Authentic Beauty Concept say: ‘Creative collaboration is at the heart of Authentic Beauty Concept – from the everyday moments of beauty and trust between our hairdressing community and their clients, to the progressive partnerships that allow us to be inspired by those who make up our broader cultural network. This year, we’re excited to be expanding our universe through a collaboration with the world's most inspiring Artist, DJ and Style Icon, Peggy Gou – the new face of our brand.’

Born in Seoul, Peggy Gou studied at London College of Fashion before relocating to Berlin to pursue her dream of becoming a DJ. This move kickstarted a dynamic career, she now travels the globe and has diversified her output across many creative fields, including music, art, and fashion.

Whether spinning records, showcasing designs at Paris Fashion Week, or producing artists on her own label, her endeavours are fuelled by a creative, curious, and open-minded outlook – and a belief in encouraging others to be themselves, a sentiment that chimes perfectly with Authentic Beauty Concept’s own outlook.

‘Authentic beauty starts with accepting yourself and knowing yourself,’ says Peggy, ‘basically, there is no right or wrong as long as you feel comfortable with that, and as long as you love it. What the brand stands for is the same as what I stand for. I feel we share the same motto – authentic, sustainable, and I like the fact that all the ingredients are vegan and natural.’

In early August Peggy Gou invited Authentic Beauty Concept to join her at her Pleasure Garden Festival event where festivalgoers could discover the brands products and enjoy a personal styling experience.

So, what was it about Authentic Beauty Concept that inspired Peggy in the first instance? ‘To be very honest with you, two years ago, I didn’t really care about my hair that much. But after the pandemic I realised the difference between a “good hair day” and a “bad hair day”. When I have a good hair for my show, it gives me a little boost, a little confidence boost and motivation. I play even better! I use my hair to express my mood.’

So, what is the secret behind Peggy’s own hair? Which Authentic Beauty Concept products are her favourites and why?

‘I absolutely love the Hand & Hair Light Cream, it’s always hard to find the right one and my Authentic Beauty Concept one has the perfect texture. Living such a busy lifestyle, particularly when travelling, nothing beats taking time for self-care and I love using my Authentic Beauty Concept Spray Conditioner - my hair always feels refreshed afterwards. I don’t have a specific bed time ritual for hair, but I love taking baths at night and using my Authentic Beauty Concept Hair Mask.’