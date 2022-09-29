The £9 Hair Growth Oil That’s Got 25m Views on TikTok

by Sameeha Shaikh |

The quest for longer, thicker hair is everlasting. There's a plethora of advice out there on how to make it happen, from eating better to stressing less (easier said than done) and using the right products. All are valid, but the latter is currently holding weight. Over on TikTok, #rosemaryhairgrowthoil has received 15.6 million views. And, it's not hard to see why.

Videos dissecting the benefits of the oil showcase smooth, shiny and fuller-looking hair, each crediting the Mielle Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil, £9.29. Light enough to be used daily, it contains 30 essential oils and nutrients, including jojoba and eucalyptus oil, as well as biotin (the water-soluble B vitamin that helps to produce keratin — the type of protein that makes up hair, skin, and nails).

Fast-becoming known as a miracle for growth, #rosemaryoil (which currently has 135.2 million views collectively on the social app) is said to accelerate hair growth especially once massaged into the scalp.

In fact, massaging rosemary oil into the scalp on a regular basis is known to fill out the hairline and encourage growth in sparse areas of the head. It has antibacterial benefits, too, and is a great nourishing treatment for dry, brittle tresses.

Indeed, big brands have caught on. The likes of Pacifica, Innersense and R+Co have all incorporated the active ingredient in their haircare offerings. When it comes to hair oiling though, the oil is just as important as the hand work.

Mielle encourages massaging the scalp, instructing users to start by sectioning hair into four parts to expose the scalp, before applying a small amount of oil and massaging it in. You can then leave it in for 10 minutes and rinse it out or let it sit on the scalp overnight, we prefer the latter.